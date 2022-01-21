More than 500 residents were able to get boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables Thursday at the Tamuning Mayor's Office.

The mayors are continuing to distribute emergency food commodities, which are made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The food distribution rotates among the villages. Residents can call their respective mayors' offices to find out when distribution will occur in their villages.

Mayor Louise Rivera, who handed out boxes to residents alongside her team, said there is still a great need in the community as the island moves into the third year of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck the island in March 2020, forcing the government to shut down businesses and all but essential government offices. Even though many local businesses have reopened after being shut down, in many cases businesses' hours or services are limited.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More recently, with the latest surge of positive test results, which have added up to hundreds of new cases per day for the last two weeks, attributed to the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, various businesses are announcing further restrictions to their business models.

Many people remain without a job or haven't been able to find employment that restores their income to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The emergency food commodities, mayors have said, give residents a little help in filling the cupboards as these tough economic conditions continue.

Tamuning Mayor Rivera said, "245 were delivered and picked up to our registered manamko' and the remaining 255 were (distributed at) our center drive-thru."