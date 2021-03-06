Hundreds of Guam Guardsmen banned from bars

Around 500 members of the Guam National Guard are under standing orders not to go to local bars.

Capt. Mark Scott, spokesperson for the Guam Guard, said the ban was issued verbally last week, and was followed by an official memorandum. Though the document wasn’t released, Capt. Scott said it applies to Guard soldiers and airmen who are normal full-time support staff, those activated to handle local COVID-19 response, and guardsmen who are deployed or are training to get activated.

The prohibition is similar to one imposed on military service members stationed at Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base.

“Due to our work supporting (the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services) in efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, only one positive in our ranks could pose significant risk to our community and the mission overall,” Scott said. “This restriction is intended to be temporary in nature, until public health risks no longer pose a significant risk to the health safety of the island, or to our mission readiness.”

The ban is in place until further notice, and Guardsmen violating the policy could face administrative or disciplinary actions, according to Scott.