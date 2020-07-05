Setting them up for failure. That's how some parents and educators of children with autism described what is taking place on Guam.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson hosted a roundtable and information briefing with the Guam Department of Education on Thursday to update the public on initiatives to improve programs and services for students. Thursday's discussion centered on autism.

The hearing also granted stakeholders the opportunity to comment and voice concerns on the department's programs – or lack thereof.

There were 241 students diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in school year 2019-2020.

Dr. Vince Duenas, whose son is the namesake of the HunterSpeaks nonprofit organization, said students with ASD on Guam are not provided a free and appropriate public education, as his family has experienced first hand.

"That's not to say we don't have good teachers, because we do," Duenas said. "I believe it's more a result of poor leadership. A systematic failure that sends very at-risk children into deeper depths, of which some may never return."

Doctor: 'Put this under a magnifying glass'

Individuals with autism need structured and methodical, evidence-based teaching strategies, Duenas said, adding that a lack of qualified service providers on Guam places into question the integrity of education delivered to students with ASD. The U.S. Department of Education has strict criteria with regard to special needs. Duenas said he feels the current education system is not in compliance with these mandates.

"I challenge you senators to put this under a magnifying glass. Research teacher credentials and certifications. Look into (individualized education programs) and the lack of progress our children make. Identify historically how many kids with ASD who leave GDOE are actually able to go to college, get a job or live on their own," Duenas said. "There are hundreds of kids in desperate need of your help and I beg you to stop setting them up for failure, because the cycle needs to be broken."

When HunterSpeaks was first formed years ago, the organization had a vision to one day enter into a public-private partnership with GDOE to supply a quality applied behavior analysis program, "which is currently the gold standard," Duenas said.

Early talks with GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez seemed promising, but the project was handed to other people and discussions fell through, according to Duenas. HunterSpeaks has grown over the years and now has the capacity to assist the education department. The organization is proposing to develop 40 to 60 qualified teachers within the department, and Duenas said he hopes the plan is realized because "we really do need it."

Educator: 'We have set our children up to fail'

Camille Paulino works as an educator, tutor and therapist for children with autism. Applied behavioral analysis, or ABA, therapy is focused on improving functional skills, such as communication and social skills, while also reducing behaviors that can interfere with learning, Paulino said.

The highly structured environment created through the use of ABA is designed for children to first develop prerequisite learning behaviors – such as attending to the teacher's voice or being able to follow multiple-step directions – that are necessary to be successful in the classroom, Paulino added.

"Currently there are no programs provided by GDOE that provide this structured learning environment that focuses on acquiring these necessary skills to ensure their success in a more demanding setting, such as a general education classroom. The result is evident that our children with ASD are entering the school setting lacking the skills necessary to benefit from a classroom," Paulino said.

Paraeducators are expected to help close the gap between a student's skill level and content being covered by teacher. Teachers are also expected to accommodate the child so they can access content, but not all teachers are familiar or well-trained in the practice of using evidence-based interventions to break down skills being taught, Paulino said.

"In short, we have set our children up to fail without teaching them the skills they need to be successful, and we have set our school personnel up for failure by not providing the necessary training and environmental supports to provide highly individualized instruction," she added.

Attorney: 'Are we ignoring the science?'

Attorney Daniel Somerfleck noted Guam did develop an ABA discrete trial program in the past, but it faded as years progressed.

"Are we looking at autism like our president is looking at global warming?" Somerfleck said. "Are we ignoring the science? Are we ignoring the progressions that have been made? ... If we continue to not provide an appropriate program, our children will suffer."

Guidance from USDOE

Yolanda Gabrielle, assistant superintendent for special education, said Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports is the method recommended by USDOE. There are programs such as ABA that "kind of" reflect some of the practices at GDOE, she added. The guidance from the Office of Special Education Programs within USDOE is to address and plan for the child's individualized program based on unique needs.

"For the most part, there is some intermingling on different specialized programs that we kind of tap on so that we are able to address the unique needs of the child," she added.

Paulino said there is a national board that certifies providers, including behavioral analysts, so if more public school staff can get certified, then GDOE would be building its workforce to support students in what is considered the gold standard of ABA for autism services.

Gabrielle said the department does not confine itself to certain programs, but it makes it a point to respect whatever is identified in a student's IEP. If a school team decides that ABA would be of great assistance to the child, the IEP would be followed, she added.

"If the resource is not existing, then the department will find means so that we are able to extend that level of support," Gabrielle said. "The position I have is, it depends on the school team – what are the parameters that would be beneficial for the child in order to achieve his education plan?"

Duenas said they are not advocating to replace PBIS, because it applies to the general student population as well, but an ABA program for students with autism is needed at the department.