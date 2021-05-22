Hundreds of public safety officers fully vaccinated

More than 600 of the island’s public safety employees who work for the government of Guam have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The numbers were provided to The Guam Daily Post by multiple public safety and law enforcement agencies over the past week and could have increased slightly in recent days.

The Guam Police Department confirmed that 172 of its 272 officers and 31 of 60 GPD civilians are fully vaccinated.

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority reported that 186 people, or 83% of its entire workforce of 224 personnel, have been vaccinated.

The Guam Fire Department last received a count at the end of April, which showed 165, or 80%, of its 205 uniformed personnel are fully vaccinated.

Port Authority of Guam port police officers have been fully vaccinated, said General Manager Rory Respicio. Overall, 57% of Port employees have been fully vaccinated, he added.

A total of 88, or 74%, of officers and 17, or 94%, of civilians at the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. The agency has a total of 137 employees.

The Department of Corrections reported that 88, or 43%, of its employees out of 206 total active staff at the prison had received the vaccine, while the Department of Youth Affairs confirmed 33 of its 76 employees have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that five of seven conservation officers have been fully vaccinated.

Leaders from each public safety agency said that more of their personnel either have received their first doses of vaccine or plan to be vaccinated at a later time.