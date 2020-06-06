They came from all walks of life, from various age groups and various ethnicities.

What united the protesters in two peaceful demonstrations at the Chief Quipuha loop in Hagåtña and at the ITC intersection in Tamuning Friday afternoon was their desire to be heard.

Many of the protesters held signs calling for an end to racial bias against African Americans. "Black Lives Matter," stated some of the signs.

The peaceful protests on Friday were prompted by the outrage over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the custody of Minneapolis police. The protests in some key U.S. cities have at times descended into riots and looting.

On Guam, the protests were done peacefully.

Many came to deliver a unifying message: People should be treated the same, regardless of race.

Many of the protesters simply expressed their views and held up signs but without any hint of violence or aggression. The only sound that drowned some of the speeches and the crowd was the constant honking of horns from passing vehicles in an apparent show of support.

Organizers of the protest in Hagåtña, Talysa Kakas and Taalani Gilbert, both of whom are half black and Chamorro, said they were appreciative of the huge turnout even though the event was announced just a few days ago.

“Guam showing up like this shows that the love here is real and there are people who feel the same way that we do and are in support of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Kakas said. “So, seeing everyone out here makes me ecstatic to be here as well.”

“I think it’s a beautiful outcome,” Gilbert said. “We put it together and got so much support even though there was a lot of negative comments about it. It’s good to see that there is people still out here wanting to support.”

These local women connected on social media, angry at the injustice after the after death of Floyd when a police officer from Minnesota kneeled on his neck for eight minutes.

It was an emotional moment for some of the speakers who recalled the long and systemic discrimination of African Americans in the nation.

“It’s one of the most refreshing things I’ve ever seen in my life. Being from America and having more support thousands of miles away than a block away from your home is amazing. The way you guys come together for us, I would have never imagined that in my life something like this would be here,” said Simion Isaacs, another protester. “I just love to be a part of this. It’s a great feeling.”

Others held their fists up in the air or gripped signs with resounding messages.

“I think it’s important for everyone to participate, like everyone is saying, silence is violence and it’s important everybody just show their support for an issue that plagues this country,” said protester Victoria Miscato.

Just a few miles away at the ITC intersection in Tamuning, nearly 300 people gathered for another peaceful protest for BLM.

“I am just overwhelmed. This is great,” said organizer Nola Hix. “Black lives are beautiful, Guam is peaceful. This is a peaceful demonstration. I am so happy.”

Participants also held signs with images and words on the continued fight for justice.

“Respect,” Hix said to describe how she felt about the event. “This is a lot of respect for what is going on ... People understand it’s not about All Lives Matter. It’s about black people that are suffering, are crying for help. They need us to stand with them and this is what we are about. We are all human beings and we are all here to support each other.”

In Hagåtña, there were young children, elementary age or younger, who carried signs that were among the most unifying.

"There is only one race – the human race," said one child's sign.

"Treat others as you wish to be treated," said the sign of another child.

Local doctors also plan a White Coats for Black Lives silent protest for Sunday, June 7. It will be held at the Skinner Plaza in Hagatna at 4:30 pm. Participants are asked to wear a mask and white coat or scrubs.