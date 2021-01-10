Eunice Eugenio woke up early Saturday morning to drive from her Agat home to Okkodo High School so she could get in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eugenio said she didn’t know officials had opened the Southern Regional Community Health Center for senior citizens to get their first dose of the vaccine. She said Saturday was her third attempt this week to get immunized.

For two weeks, the Department of Public Health and Social Services held vaccination clinics for health care and front-line workers, as well as the island’s manåmko’ beginning two weeks ago with those 75 years old and up. On Thursday, the second clinic was opened to Phase 1C, which included residents ages 60 and older.

According to the government’s population projections, Guam is estimated to have 6,480 residents ages 75 and older. Additionally, there is an estimated 19,166 residents ages 60 to 74.

Many of those who lined up waited in their cars for hours.

“We came here at 5 o’clock,” Eugenio told The Guam Daily Post on Saturday. She was interviewed at about 10 a.m. after registering and taking a seat to wait her turn to be ushered inside with the next group of elderly residents.

On Thursday, she had been in line for hours before giving up at nearly 3 p.m. On Friday, she said they had been in line for about four hours before being told DPHSS had run out of vaccines for the day and to return the next day.

Eugenio said waiting was tough, noting the government should have considered providing a restroom for those waiting.

“If you need to pee – it’s good I was near (Guam Regional Medical City) so I was able to go there,” she said. “And then the food, we need to bring our food, you know? It’s hard.”

With a shrug, the Agat resident added, "But we need to have (the vaccine) to be safe."

On social media, residents noted some people relieved themselves in the jungle area near their cars as they waited along Route 3.

Want to be safe

Rodelito De Guzman, a 63 year-old Yigo resident, said Saturday was his first try. He parked in line along Route 3 at 6 a.m. he said. De Guzman works for a local construction company, one of several local businesses that saw an outbreak among its employees last year.

De Guzman said he has tested negative for the virus twice already but wants to get vaccinated to make sure he’s safe from the virus.

DPHSS officials reworked their system, agency spokeswoman Janela Carrera told the Post on Saturday. Shortly before opening the clinic at 9 a.m., they handed out numbers to those who were lined up. For those who were turned away, they didn't have to wait for hours before being told the the clinic had run out of vaccines.

Also, the Okkodo High site was dedicated solely for manåmko’. Health care workers were diverted to Guam Regional Medical City.

“We wanted to prioritize them,” she said, adding they included an additional 350 doses, increasing the number of people they could vaccinate on Saturday to 700. She said the southern clinic was given about 250 vaccines and also was opened only for manåmko'.

Carrera said local clinics that have partnered with DPHSS, such as the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, American Medical Center and FHP, will hopefully have the capability by next week to store the vaccines so they can begin administering shots to their patients.

She said while the vaccines are given to clinics at no cost, clinics could charge an administration fee for the vaccine. She did note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says clinics should provide the shots regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Apology and request for patience

Carrera said she empathizes with those who had to wait in their vehicles.

“I know that it was frustrating the first day or two with the long lines and the wait times,” she said. “I can totally empathize and sympathize for those who had to wait for hours.”

She said she thanks those who had to wait and added, “I do want to apologize for those who were turned away and thank them for coming back.”

“But I do just ask for patience,” she said. “This is a pandemic that we’ve never experienced and a vaccine rollout that we’ve never experienced, but we’re doing our best to manage and we’re going to try to improve our system as much as possible.”