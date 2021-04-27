Some 700 individuals have so far been tested out of the more than 1,000 that may have links to the two recent COVID-19 clusters identified, with four testing positive, based on data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Those who missed the drive-thru testing the past few days can still get tested today, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.

The Tuesday testing is mainly for staff of A-Class Lounge karaoke bar in Tamuning and their patrons on or after April 7, as well as staff of the Tsubaki Tower and their guests from April 14 to 18. Up to 200 tests will be offered.

PCR testing is being used so the results will take two to three days to be processed and released, Public Health spokesperson Janela Carrera said in an interview at the Tsubaki Tower employee drive-thru testing Monday.

Adding to the longer wait for the results is the "unusual amount" of tests that need to be processed related to the newly identified clusters, as well as other testing from other clinics, she said. While waiting for the PCR test results, individuals must self-quarantine, Carrera added.

"The recommendation is to stay in quarantine, even if they test negative and they have symptoms – cough, cold, shortness of breath, fever – then they continue to stay in quarantine until they get clearance from their physician," Carrera said. "If they are unsure, they can contact Public Health at 311 option 1, and get some advice or guidance."

Recent testing

At least 128 employees of the Tsubaki Tower were tested from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday at a drive-thru testing specifically for the Tumon hotel, Carrera said.

Amid a rainy morning, the testing went smoothly. Hotel employees who were on duty also were tested on-site.

On Friday, 359 got tested at the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, and four returned a positive result. They're a combination of those who may have links to the clusters. An additional 206 got tested at the same clinic on Saturday, with no one testing positive.

As of Monday, it's not known whether the four who tested positive on Friday were staff or patrons of the Tsubaki Tower or A-Class Lounge karaoke bar, Carrera said.

Public Health's drive-thru testing since Friday for the clusters brings the total number to 693 and Carrera said there may have been others who got tested at private clinics. This brings the number to at least 700 as of Monday.

The two primary clusters were traced to separate social gatherings at private residences in Dededo and Yigo, one of which was linked to five Tsubaki Tower employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health has yet to release information on whether the five hotel employees are fully vaccinated for the virus.

Carrera said the seven individuals who tested positive after being fully vaccinated, who were mentioned during last week's press conference, were not related to the recent clusters.