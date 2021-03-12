Hunger strike ending but protest to continue

A hunger strike held to protest Russian asylum-seekers being barred from traveling to the states is coming to an end after about two weeks.

Four men who participated in the strike will begin drinking juices and fluids other than water, as they build themselves back up to eating solid food. Although the men will no longer be starving themselves, they said the protest will continue.

Andrew, one of the participants, became significantly weak over the course of the hunger strike. On Wednesday, he experienced some dizziness and lost consciousness briefly.

"After that, we thinking about it, and we decide our community, our problem is not very interested for government, and we really don't want to hurt ourselves but we still strike and we still wait for answers," Andrew said. "I think hunger strike is mostly going to end."

The hunger strike was held at Adelup for visibility, as the participants believed the governor could influence their situation. She hasn't communicated with them, Andrew said.

"So I think it's just, there's nothing," he added.

'Waiting for answers'

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio did speak with the strikers and other members of the Russian asylum-seeker community last week. He said he would advocate for them.

Andrew, however, said Tenorio's focus appeared to be the LGBT members in the community and not the issue the hunger strikers were protesting in general. However, Andrew also said he didn't know what the lieutenant governor is doing regarding their situation.

Tenorio did talk about LGBT members fleeing Russia during the meeting, but also discussed various other topics, including the travel issue.

Andrew said he believed they did achieve something during the hunger strike. In addition to meeting with Tenorio and getting his assurances, the men were told that White House officials were informed of their issue.

"It's better than zero, right?" Andrew said. "But you know, we're from country where politics is a very dirty game. And we understand if we turn off, go away, it will stop. So we'll be here and we are waiting for answers."