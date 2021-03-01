Asylum seekers from Russia camped out on the front lawn of Adelup as part of an indefinite hunger strike were interrupted late this morning after being told they needed a permit by officers with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Guam Daily Post spoke to the asylum seekers at the camp site earlier in the morning, when they said they were able to set up unhindered.

Park patrol officers arrived shortly after that interview and when the Post arrived at the camp site again, two officers stood outside a park patrol vehicle while the asylum seekers stood outside their tents.

The officers did speak with the Post, saying that they were not telling the asylum seekers they could not protest but that they needed a permit to gather for the hunger strike. They cited Chapter 3 of the Guam Administrative Rules and Regulations pertaining to Parks and Recreation.

Not wanting to risk arrest, the asylum seekers broke down the camp, telling the Post they will seek a permit and continue the hunger strike.

Kate, the wife of one of the strike participants, said the situation was unfair as her husband, Andrew, argued that Parks and Rec officers ignore homeless people occupying park spaces but scrutinize the strikers.

"It's only about us. It's unfair," Kate said.

The officers did also note that protests do take place outside the lawn and indicated that was OK. In the meantime, the strikers have set up a smaller camp outside the park, along the side walk.

But Kate expressed reservations about moving to the roadside.

"We feel safer here (on the lawn). But on the road, anything can happen. So if something happen, we think these guys are accountable. So tomorrow we're going to go to this department and try to get a permit," she said.

The group organizing the hunger strike consists of about 30 to 40 individuals, but three participated in the strike today. The rest are acting in supporting roles.

They are protesting their inability to travel to the states.

Guam has been host to many Russians fleeing political persecution in their country.

One needs to be on U.S. soil to apply for asylum in the United States. The now-rescinded parole program for Russian nationals allowed easier entry into Guam and the CNMI, and made for an important commodity when in need of quick escape.

But now on Guam, some Russian asylum seekers have attempted to travel to the states - some to find work, others due to medical needs.

But U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is preventing these asylum seekers from boarding flights to Honolulu, finding them inadmissible through the pre-inspection process under federal law.

But the asylum seekers point to free movement rights in the 1951 Refugee Convention. The U.S. ratified the convention protocol in the 1960s and the asylum seekers argue the pre-inspection law preventing their travel contradicts the convention.