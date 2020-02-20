After having spent 15 months in federal detention, John Leonard Cruz is looking at nine additional months behind bars. Following a sentencing hearing Wednesday, he will serve a 24-month sentence handed down by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in August 2019.

He is a twice-convicted felon and was on pretrial release on another pending criminal matter when he was arrested in August 2018 on charges of hunting and possessing a Savage 12-gauge shotgun loaded with one round of ammunition.

According to court documents, conservation officers with the Guam Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Section observed Cruz exiting the jungle in Merizo. He stated he was hunting, and officers found a shotgun and other hunting paraphernalia in the area he came from.

Wanted to feed his homeless family

His attorney, William Gavras, tried to argue for a more lenient sentence, stating Cruz was only in possession of the gun so he could hunt to feed his family members who were homeless at the time.

"There is no citizen in this country that would want to punish my client for this," Gavras said.

But federal prosecutor Stephen Leon Guerrero argued that based on the other hunting paraphernalia found, Cruz could have hunted without using a gun he was not supposed to have.

Cruz, who appeared to tear up at various times in court, told the judge that he did not know what he got himself into at the time of the arrest, and when he gets released, he would find a job and continue his Bible studies.

"I want to go home and when I go home, I'm going to conduct myself in a way where I'm not going to be in trouble with the law anymore," Cruz said.

The Adult Probation Office had agreed to a reduced sentence, stating the evidence for it was compelling.

Sentence due to criminal past

However, Tydingco-Gatewood ultimately decided against the reduction and stated that had she not heard the arguments from the defense, she would have sentenced Cruz to the higher end of the recommended range, which would have been 27 months. The low end was 21 months.

The judge said this was because of Cruz's criminal history.