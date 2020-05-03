Hunters, senators seek to allow hunting of wild pigs on military bases

Matt Laguana, 42, believes that during these "hard times," wild pigs roaming around military bases could "feed a lot of local families," including his.

"It's a waste of meat and a waste of food to just dispose of wild pigs. We hope that the military would allow local hunters to hunt these pigs for food," he said.

Laguana, of Ordot, is among local hunters who sought the help of senators.

Three senators asked Rear Adm. John Menoni to allow local hunters to hunt wild pigs on military bases, saying the COVID-19 crisis is impacting food security for some on Guam.

Instead of hiring off-island companies as it did in the past to cull the pig population on base, the military should allow local residents to hunt them for sustenance for their families and communities, the senators said.

"Let us partner together to kill two birds with one stone," Sens. Jose Terlaje, Clynt Ridgell and Tina Muña Barnes wrote in an April 28 letter to Menoni, Joint Region Marianas commander.

As of Friday, the senators had yet to receive a formal response from Menoni, Terlaje's office said.

Besides human health and safety issues, wild pigs or feral swine also impact endangered species and destroy cultural resources, ecosystems and agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the senators said, may not allow for the distribution of wild pig meat to the general public if slaughtered by the military or their contractors.

But Joint Region Marianas, according to the senators, has recognized that allowing local hunters access to military property to hunt for pigs for their own sustenance is an effective tool to control the feral pig population.

The senators pointed to a 2012 Joint Region Marianas ungulate management plan, which stated that hunting is used extensively as a tool to manage ungulates such as pigs.

The same JRM plan, the senators wrote, recognizes that hunting is a source of food for many on Guam.

"This can be a win-win for the military and the people of Guam. Let us work together during these times to address food security," the senators wrote.

They said they will work with the Guam Department of Agriculture to ensure proper licensing to conform with local law.

Laguana said he currently has a firearm and local license to hunt, and will comply with other conditions should the military grant local hunters' request.

"During these hard times, it would help us a lot," he said.