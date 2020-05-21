Hunting license sales resume today at Department of Agriculture

The Guam Department of Agriculture has resumed the sales of hunting licenses. Residents interested in purchasing them can stop by the permit section of the two-story David Limtiaco building in Mangilao, according to a DoAG press release.

In April, the Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources extended the current deer hunting season from April 1 to Sept. 30. However, due to social restrictions at that time, those who did not have a hunting license were unable to purchase one.

Beginning today, licenses can be purchased for $10. The office will be open for this purpose from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents are required to wear masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others while at the agency.

All license applicants must provide valid identification and hunters using firearms must have a valid firearms ID. Forms of valid identification are Military ID, Guam ID, Driver’s License, and Firearms ID.

As a reminder, hunting is permitted on government of Guam properties as well as private property, with the landowner’s written permission.

Hunters will not be required to use deer tags. The regulation will be suspended for this season in order to ease the financial obligation of paying for tags.

Agriculture officials encourage hunters to wear personal protective equipment for safety. Additionally, hunters should maintain a distance of six feet or more from each other.

For more information regarding license sales, email DAWR Wildlife at wildlife@doag.guam.gov or call 300-7965, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Hunting regulations are also available on the website doag.guam.gov.