Hunting season extended

Hunting season lasts from Oct. 1 through March 31 of the following year, but the Department of Agriculture recently announced in a press release the extension of this year's hunting season, authorizing a special hunt for residents.

“To annihilate the erosion and destruction of the island and (protect) our four reefs, we have extended the season to take deer because there is an abundance of deer out there,” the department stated.

The agency authorized a special permit allowing the season to be prolonged from March 31 to Sept. 30.

However, the fiscal year for hunting licenses remains from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of the following year, according to the agency. Hunters are advised to obtain a hunting license at the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, DAWR, for fiscal year 2023. Hunters may obtain the license from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for $15 from the department office in Mangilao.

Moreover, any local conservation officer or peace officer is permitted to, at any time, inspect the hunting license, game bag, or kill, the press release advised.

For more information, contact the DOAG Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources at 671-735-0294