Huynh no longer governor's legal counsel

The governor's son-in-law is no longer her legal counsel, Adelup confirmed on Friday.

Haig Huynh became legal counsel to the governor at the start of the administration after he was a member of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio transition team. As legal counsel, he was earning a $126,409 salary.

Carlo Branch, the governor’s policy director, when asked if Huynh will be going to the Guam Economic Development Authority said no.

“My understanding in speaking with him personally is he is going to the private sector, he also mentioned something about Mars and Space X,” Branch stated.

He said the search for Huyn’s replacement “is in the works.” An announcement will be made, he said.

Regarding Huynh’s performance Branch responded: "As with everyone who serves the people of Guam while working for the office of governor, we are thankful for his hard work and effort on their behalf."

Huynh was recently in the hot seat when, during the current public health pandemic, it was realized that local hotels were secured as quarantine and isolation sites and then later paid – all without a contract in place.

His departure follows a series of resignations and retirements:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey confirmed on Thursday that she is retiring July 3.

• Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority resigned June 22.

• Pilar Laguana retired on May 30 Guam Visitors Bureau president

• Department of Parks and Recreation’s acting Director John Burch was transferred to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission on June 22. Burch was appointed to DPR after the resignation of Richard Ybanez in February.

• Tony Babauta resigned as chief of staff in May.

• Samantha Brennan resigned as director of Department of Corrections in November 2019. Her replacement, Frank Ishizaki, resigned in January.

• Joey Terlaje resigned as deputy director of Department of Corrections in September 2019.