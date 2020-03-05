The Hyatt Regency Guam is preparing to celebrate local culture while fostering the professional development of Guam's future culinarians.

On Saturday, March 7, the hotel will host its first Mes CHamoru Culinary Competition — a competition encouraging high school students in the ProStart program to showcase their culinary skills by preparing Guam's well-loved dinanche, or hot pepper paste.

"Working in teams, the second- and third-year ProStart students will create their take on the item while using ingredients provided by the Farm to Table co-op," the hotel announced. "The two teams awarded as finalists on the day will have their dinanches served as part of Café Kitchen's Mes CHamoru menu from March 9 through March 25.

Guests are invited to visit the restaurant and vote for their favorite dinanche during that time, the hotel stated. At the end of the period, one team will be awarded as the people's choice winner and receive prizes courtesy of Tools of the Trade and Hyatt Regency Guam.

SUBHED:

Supporting students in the kitchen

"The Mes CHamoru Culinary Competition is only one aspect of how the hotel is supporting the career development of future culinary professionals," according to the hotel. "In 2019, more than 25 students completed their internships at Hyatt Regency Guam through the ProStart Program – many of whom have become permanent employees within the hotel."

Executive chef Mirko Agostini said the Hyatt is "very proud" to be partnered with the ProStart program.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the CHamoru culture through food and seeing what the student, the future of our community's culinary industry, will produce," Agostini said.

The Mes CHamoru Culinary Competition will kick off at Breezes Restaurant at 10 a.m. Saturday, and family and friends of the competing students are welcome to attend and show their support.