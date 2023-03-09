In celebration of Mes CHamoru, the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association is collaborating with the University of Guam Cooperative Extension program, the Department of Agriculture, the Farmers Cooperative Association of Guam, Guahan Sustainable Culture, the Center for Island Sustainability and other organizations to present “HyMarket” on Thursday, March 23 at the Hyatt Regency Guam, according to a press release from GHRA.

HyMarket is a collaborative effort to encourage industry professionals to source and serve ingredients from local farmers and small businesses, the release stated.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., HyMarket will be open to industry professionals to access local products from various organizations. At noon, GHRA will host its first general membership meeting with guest speakers Bob Barber and Jesse Bamba from the UOG Cooperative Extension program. They will present Guam's seasonality poster for fruits and vegetables, import/export survey information and information on the availability of islandwide plants, produce and animals to incorporate into local menus, the release said.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Hyatt will host a free community outreach event with the same vendors. The HyMarket is part of Hyatt's monthly celebration leading up to its 30th anniversary on Oct. 1. GHRA encouraged its members to bring their family and friends to the public event.