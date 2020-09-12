Guam Customs officer and Dededo resident Eugene Igros, his wife and two children have spent more than 11 days in the government’s quarantine facility since they arrived from California on Sept. 1.

Igros has taken the Department of Public Health and Social Services to court arguing he and his family should have been allowed to quarantine at home.

“Over here, I am a prisoner,” Igros said during a virtual hearing held on Friday before Judge Elyze Iriarte.

Igros, who is represented by attorney Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu, filed a petition against DPHSS in the Superior Court of Guam on behalf of his children, ages 13 and 8.

When the family arrived on Guam, each had negative COVID-19 test results in hand.

Igros contends that in addition to the test results, he is a critical service worker eligible for self-quarantine at home along with his immediate family, and argued that they are being confined illegally.

“It’s caused me a lot of stress – emotional and psychological stress,” he said. “When we first got here, I understand the quarantine rules and procedures. However, based on the guidelines and my test results, and what the guidelines said is that I am allowed to quarantine at home. Being quarantined in this room, in this small room with my kids and wife, it’s very unhealthy, very unhealthy.”

Igros was visibly frustrated as he testified.

“I am thinking all these negative things about the government, negative things about the administration, negative things about who is making the decisions. My kids see it; my family sees it. Every day, I talk about it. I always bring it up. I call around and talk to people, but they say there is nothing we can do,” he said as he attempted to get assistance from his management at the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

Igros said his agency leadership told him that Public Health denied his request to be released.

He also noted that when Public Health did a couple of welfare checks over the past week, he told them, ”You can’t help me. There is nothing you guys can do. You put us in the hotel room.

"You put out a stay-at-home order, but this is not our home. I have a home. Why don’t you let me go home? I understand if I didn’t have a negative test result," he said. "I did everything but they still quarantine (us) here. For what? I could get COVID-19 being quarantined here.”

Igros contends his family met all the quarantine guidelines that were in place prior to their trip July 26.

However, on Aug. 21 and during their trip away from the island, DPHSS mandated a 14-day quarantine at the government facility for all passengers arriving into Guam.

Igros also said he felt that he did not have the option to decline signing the voluntary quarantine document when he and his family arrived at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport earlier this month.

“So why did you think if you didn’t sign the voluntary quarantine letter that you would go to jail?” said attorney James Canto, who represents DPHSS.

“Maybe not go to jail, but there would’ve been more issues that I would have dealt with if I didn’t sign it,” Igros said. “Guaranteed airport police would have come down. Guam Customs and the airport director would have been involved. Everyone would have been up in my face telling me to sign it. Why would I want to go through all of that stuff when I have my family and kids?”

Igros also testified that he fears the food his family is provided in quarantine is being tampered with.

“It's possible," he said. "It’s not secured. It’s in a styrofoam box and could be opened at any time. There are so many people downstairs. It’s just possible."

He said that the problem has also made it difficult for him to sleep well at night.

“This is not my home. I sleep and wake up three or four times a night,” he said. “Looking out there I take it for granted. I say it’s so beautiful out there, but I am in this room and I am like a prisoner. I don’t want this to happen to other people. There is a lot of other people going through the same thing. ... but they are not challenging the government. Not me.”

Taimanao-Ayuyu also called DPHSS infectious disease control expert, Chima Mbakwem, to testify about the government quarantine procedures.

Mbakwem testified that everyone in the facility has signed a voluntary quarantine document. He added that passengers are tested on their 12th day in quarantine with a turnaround time of 24 hours to receive results.

Igros said he withdraws his voluntary authorization.

“It’s been 11 days and I don’t care if it’s the 13th day. I will still fight it,” Igros said.

Judge Iriarte took the matter under advisement and a decision is expected soon.