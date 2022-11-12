Freedom is not free, as thousands of Guam's sons and daughters know all too well, having served in the U.S. military and made sacrifices for the island and the nation's freedom.

On Friday, Nov. 11, those who have served in America's armed forces were honored by the people of Guam on Veterans Day.

“Today we join, not only as a community or as an island, but as Americans to honor those brave men and women who served in our armed services and thank them for their service. We remember that the foundation of our country, freedoms we enjoy and our way of life are secured because of the commitment and sacrifice of our military. Our freedom is not free - it was paid for by veterans who have selflessly gave their lives to maintain peace and we owe them our deepest gratitude,” Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, said in his address at the ceremony. “I want to take a moment to recognize friends and loved ones who serve our nation behind our service members in uniform, they are the reason we serve and they make their share of sacrifices as well.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nicholson recognized patriotism runs deep on Guam, which over the years routinely leads the nation in per capita enlistment rates.

“As I look around this park and see all of the people gathered here today, I am just so proud to be among you, here on our island home. Such proud veterans here on Guam, so many have supported over the years from either raising their hand and being in uniform and going ... to fight the fight in other places, or those who have supported those who have gone forth. I thank you very much for that,” the admiral said.

Sinajana resident Jesus San Nicolas served in the Army and fought in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was one of many veterans in attendance.

“I served for, altogether, 22 years in the U.S. Army and I was with the Junior ROTC in George Washington High School," San Nicolas said.

The rain rolled in, bringing showers off and on, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of veterans and active-duty, National Guard and reserve military service members or their families who showed up to share in song, laughter and food as they honored the island's veterans.

A number of veterans in attendance were manåmko' decked out in their dress blues, happy to have served and to share the celebrations, which have been called off or scaled down for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. San Nicolas shared in the sentiment.

“I’m happy, I am glad I am still here," he said.

San Nicolas spoke of his time in the military, sharing what he loved most about serving the country.

“I enjoyed (traveling) and visiting other countries, That’s all I can remember right now,” San Nicolas said. “I am happy I enjoy freedom, especially here in Guam. And I was (alive) during the Japanese time, and I know I (didn't enjoy the) Japanese time. I like freedom on island and my country.”

The Guam Daily Post also spoke with Vietnam veteran Gregorio Blas, who served 3 years in the Army.

For him, Veterans Day is bittersweet.

“Sometimes it hurts to see all the comrades, you know, but it’s good to see them.” Blas said. "I am so proud and happy every year to recognize our veterans and their families.”

Veterans have much to be proud of, according to Operation Desert Storm veteran Jesse P. Cruz. For him, specifically, the day brought a proud moment, as he was among a number of veterans to receive the Veteran of the Year award.

“I feel very proud to be nominated. I’ve been riding and supporting this bike group called Legends Motorcycle Bike Club ... and today is a special day. I also got patched on to become a Legend," he said. "Just being a supporter, I was surprised that the whole group nominated me as Veteran of the Year for the group."

Cruz served for four years with the U.S. Marine Corps. The decision to serve in the armed forces was one he didn’t take lightly.

“It’s a lot to make that sacrifice, knowing that you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But, the family is safe at home because people make that sacrifice for their country,” he said, recalling what it was like fighting in Desert Storm. “I would do it all over again.”

Veterans on Guam have long been underserved, needing to seek health care and other services off island, Nicholson said, but he hopes to help.

"That is the thing that is very important to our veterans, to give them the support that they’ve earned over the years.” he said. "Focus on getting regional affairs for the veterans here, in addition to the efforts being done here by the administration and Legislature, we are working this on the military side as well, and working that notion that we need to have better support for our veterans here in the region.”

He noted that some of the needs and gaps in services to fill on Guam also are found among the island's neighbors, including those in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

“It would be nice if we can better support everyone across the region from a place here that understands the Pacific islands a little bit better than some of the other places right now that are processing,” he said.