'I am glad you are alive to hear me'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero canceled a scheduled press briefing on Friday morning, but took to her personal Facebook page to address a letter that has been widely circulated and posted on social media.

The anonymous letter, which many on social media have said reflects their own concerns, points out the federal programs that local officials have said will help residents have yet to come. The letter further shares the worry that without income many families can't afford to buy food or pay bills.

"All of these programs, we are at the back of the line for. So here we wait. While bills come daily, savings continuously dwindling or have been exhausted, and still doing our part," the letter writer states. "It is time you do yours. It is an inconceivable expectation to close 'unessential' business halting all income and expect us to survive. We need to pay our bills and put food on the table. Without immediate action, you are leaving us no options. How are we to survive?"

Governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor's office and the governor personally received the message multiple times and wanted to issue a response.

Here is the governor's response in its entirety:

Dear Guam Business Owner:

I live on the same island as you, and though you might feel I’m far away, while dealing with this crisis, I’ve always been right here. I asked you to help, you did. I asked you to close your businesses so we could save lives, and lives were saved. I asked you to stay home so we could stop the spread, and it is working. I asked you to continue to stay home to keep us safe, and you are.

I know you are at home, waiting. I told you unemployment checks would come, and we submitted every document for federal approval within days of being allowed to file for it. I told you small business grants were coming, and they did. Just ask the 502 small businesses on Guam that got their share of $102 million last week — the largest per capita award among the territories. I told you don’t worry forgivable loans are coming, and these same loans are forgivable, so long as you use them to keep people working.

I told you stimulus money is coming, but it hasn’t come fast enough, even though we were the first territory in the nation to file for it. That’s why I advanced nearly $11 million in stimulus checks to our most vulnerable neighbors, something no other territorial Governor has done. During this crisis, we processed $100 million in cash, food, and medical assistance. Five hundred thousand meals were given to Guam’s kids, and meals to the elderly have never stopped.

But still, you wait at home. I know that some people think becoming Governor gives you the power to make everything better with the wave of a wand. But that isn’t true. No matter how fast we work to submit our paperwork, we can only work as fast as the federal bureaucracy allows. That frustrates me more with every day that passes, and I am angry that you are made to suffer because of it.

But here is what you need to know: This virus kills and will kill many more of us. We must continue to prioritize the health of our people. We lost 5 loved ones to this virus and the world lost many more. I won’t let their sacrifice be for nothing.

In the next few days, I will present a recovery plan that will start returning our lives to some normalcy. It was worked on by medical and public health professionals, the business community, and government agencies like GEDA and GVB.

My goal is to get Guam working again but to keep Guam safe while doing it.

I’ve heard you. And whether you agree with my decisions or not, I am glad you are alive to hear me.