'I am grateful that I'm part of the cause': Residents get single-dose J&J vaccine

As a walk-in patient wary of needles, Genaya Kallop called it her "lucky day" to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the very first day it was offered at the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic.

"I don't need to take it twice. Just one time for me is good enough," the 22-year-old Guam Community College marketing student said on Wednesday.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that require two doses, the J&J vaccine requires only one shot for an individual to be deemed fully vaccinated.

"It's one and done – it's easier," said Steven Scroggs, also a walk-in patient at the UOG clinic, right after getting the J&J vaccine. "I'm happy it's over with."

The vaccine's first use Wednesday at UOG got Guam much closer to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Path to Half goal of fully vaccinating at least 50% or about 62,500 adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine restrictions.

"It's for a good cause," Kallop said. "It's going to benefit the economy, especially the workers here, so I am grateful that I'm part of the cause."

The 62,500 goal is considered as good as reached, based on the latest tally from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partner private clinics; the Guam Army National Guard, which runs the UOG clinic; and the Department of Defense, for military personnel and dependents.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, told the Guam Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that the 50% adult full vaccination rate by May 1 will be reached.

'It's convenient'

Vincent Uehara, 42, said he took the chance to get the J&J vaccine Wednesday even if he made the appointment last week to get another vaccine brand.

"It's convenient," he said, adding his employer recommends full vaccination.

Uehara works at a hotel in Tumon and used his day off to get vaccinated, in anticipation of tourism's reopening.

The Guam National Guard will continue to offer the single-dose vaccine at UOG, along with the two-dose vaccines.

"It's one shot, less painful," said Aundre Calceta, 24, after getting the J&J dose. "With the vaccine, I feel it's more safe for me and my family."

It took him this long to get vaccinated because of work, he said, but he's glad he finally did it, since he works around others at his customer service job.

Kambina Murito, 37, and her 18-year-old daughter Frantina Xymon said they chose to get the J&J vaccine when it was offered to them because of the convenience of not having to go back for a second dose.

When they made an appointment to get vaccinated, they thought they'd get either Moderna or Pfizer. But overall, they said they're thankful for the third option.

It was the same sentiment for Mike Joseph, 46, who works at a hotel in Tumon.

"When they told me one shot is available, I took it," he said.

Aaron Ferrer, 31, and his wife Mallori, 30, said they're glad a single-dose vaccine was made available for them so they don't have to come back for another shot.

"Every bit helps. We're trying to do our part in this pandemic," Ferrer said of being counted toward the 50% adult full vaccination goal within days of the deadline. "The closer we get to reopening, the closer we get to recovery."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration resumed the use of J&J vaccines, after investigating and concluding that it is safe and effective in the fight against COVID-19. They earlier paused its use while they investigated the vaccine's link to an extremely rare blood-clotting disorder.

2nd dose of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Many of those at UOG on Wednesday, however, were there for their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

"I feel I accomplished something, getting fully vaccinated," 18-year-old Princess Yabut said after getting her second Pfizer dose. "I think it's being responsible when you get vaccinated because you're doing it not only for you but for your family and everyone around you."

Getting fully vaccinated does not prevent anyone from getting or spreading COVID-19, doctors have said. They've also noted that symptoms associated with the infection by then will not be as severe for those who are vaccinated.

Yabut, a graduating Simon Sanchez High School student, said she understands that getting fully vaccinated does not give anyone a pass to stop wearing masks, maintain social distance or frequently sanitize their hands.

Jeanette Costales, 49, said she was glad to get her second Pfizer dose. "I know I can still get infected, but I will have lesser symptoms," she said.

Costales said while she's happy that more people are now getting vaccinated, she's still not prepared to have her two children go into a classroom full of other students. That is why she opted to continue online learning for her children for the first quarter of the next school year.

"I am still not sure. I'm still not comfortable bringing them to class," she said. "So I want to see first the situation during the first quarter and if everything's good, then maybe I can also send them to face-to-face during the second quarter."