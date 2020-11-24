 'I am guilty': Woman admits role in Spice case

Marikita Simion, also known as Nichon, admitted to allegations that she possessed 469 grams of the synthetic cannabis called Spice when police raided her residence in April 2018.

“I am guilty," said Simion before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

She pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as a third-degree. The remaining charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a Guam firearms identification as a third-degree felony and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony will be dismissed as part of her plea agreement with the government.

Simion faces up to three years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2021.

In April 2018, Simion, along with her husband Bantasar Kosi, were arrested after the Mandaña Drug Task Force and SWAT officers raided their unit at the Hemlani Apartments and found 469 grams of Spice and assorted ledgers, court documents state. Police also found a loaded revolver and $11,077 cash in Simion's purse.

The court ordered that Simion not discuss the case with her husband.

Dolores John and Bersiman Heartman also were arrested after Guam police officers uncovered an alleged yearlong Spice distribution ring that operated out of a unit at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon and a Yigo home.