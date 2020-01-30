Fifteen Guamanians who lived through the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II have received their long overdue war reparations.

"I am happy we are still alive. Thank God," said Celina Gumataotao Gonzalez.

A check presentation ceremony was held at the government offices at Adelup on Wednesday.

"I am very happy, but sad, too, in a way," said war survivor Felicita Tedpahago Naputi, who was first to be handed over her war claims check. "My parents are not here. I wish they were here but still thank you."

The historic day for the territory was also dedicated to those who survived Japanese occupation, but died afterward. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero held a moment of silence in their memory.

"I am glad, but also sad," Raymond Sablan Laguana. "I remember the other manamko’ asking years ago if we would get the money before we die. I said I wish I could tell them, but I didn't know. They all died a long time ago, including my father and mother. I am glad some of us are getting it, but they should try to give to the families of those that passed away."

Rita Quidachay Santos Cruz said, ”It's going to bring closure but it will never bring closure to my siblings that passed, as well as my parents. I wish it would have happened a long time ago. It's not about the money. It's about the closure for what we went through and how the Japanese had treated us. It was very horrible."

’The memory of the war will always be in our heart'

Others in attendance were emotional and thankful that they not only survived the war, but the decades of waiting to be paid for the hardships they suffered.

"It's God's blessing that our administration got to help the manamko’,” said survivor Rosita Duenas Diaz. "What I feel now is the memories from way back we should not put it away. It's still in our heart. But we thank those that made it possible. The memory of the war will always be in our heart."

"It is a little bit too late," said Jose Diaz Gumataotao. "But, I am very glad the governor decided to pay, because the manamko’ are dying and getting sick. It's a wonderful thing."

"It's been a long time coming," war survivor Juan Taitano San Nicolas said. "I am glad the governor and the other authorities were instrumental in making this happen. I appreciate it.”

"I am very happy that we came this far," said Gloria Guerrero. "I would like to thank the governor and the legislature for all this that we are getting."

"I am always happy when they are going to give me money, to be honest about it," Joaquin San Nicolas Lujan said. "I was not waiting for it, but I am happy that it's here."

"I thank the Lord that, finally, we got it. Thank you,” said Florence Quitugua, who was first in line at the processing center last Friday.

"I love to receive this money. It's been a long time that we have been waiting," said Concepcion Quenga Lujan.

"It comes so handy now, especially since I bought a house," war survivor Isabel Duenas said. "I need the money to furnish it.”

"It's a special moment," said Mae Evelyn Aflague Pellacani. "I am just happy for the manamko’ who are here alive to see this and enjoy."

Gov. Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and several senators from the 35th Guam Legislature led the ceremony for the survivors.

"We are going to pay everyone that is adjudicated," Leon Guerrero said. "This is just the beginning. We've already verified another 59 and will be sending out those checks by either mailing it or they can pick it up. I just want to assure our survivors that as soon as we get verification on their adjudicated claims that we will be writing out the check. This moment is for our manamko’, and to celebrate them and say to them: Maybe this can bring closure and healing in their sacrifices and memories of the atrocities during the war."

Recognizing survivors

Former Congressman Dr. Robert Underwood and former Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo also attended.

"I would like to thank the administration for making this possible and turning the issue away from politics and turning it towards the people," Underwood said.

He said the War Claims Commission and the Memorial Wall at Asan Bay Overlook were just a couple of the efforts taken over the decades during the nearly 76 years it took to get war claims paid.

"I want to thank her for the fortitude, and I want to be very blunt for the guts she (Gov. Leon Guerrero) has to do what she did," said Bordallo, who currently serves as the administration's liaison in Washington D.C.

She thanked the survivors and their families for their patience.

Bordallo said that, at the start of her term as Guam’s delegate to the Congress in 2003, she introduced the war claims bill in Washington.

"We got the idea to put in on the defense bill, which I was a ranking member of at the time. It went in because it was war related. It finally made it to the Senate and we worked and worked but it just wasn't going anywhere," Bordallo said.

A technical error in the federal measure held up progress.

Current Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas has since introduced HR 1365 to fix the problem with the federal law regarding the payout process – the fix was needed so the federal government could begin war reparation payments. He anticipates a Senate vote in the coming weeks.

Local legislation was introduced in an effort to begin payments to survivors as the federal measure awaits further action. As part of that legislation, the Treasury Department signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Guam, so GovGuam could pay reparations through the Guam War Claims Processing Center, and be reimbursed later.

"I also want to give recognition to the Chief of Staff Tony Babauta for shepherding this through with the Treasury Department," Bordallo said. "Everybody helped out."

Fourteen recipients attended the ceremony to receive their checks. Gov. Leon Guerrero walked outside to the parking lot of Adelup to hand deliver a check to war survivor Maria Sablan Flores who pulled up just as the ceremony concluded.