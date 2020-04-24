Federal stimulus and unemployment checks could still take weeks to reach residents, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said the local government has provided nearly $100 million worth of expanded food, cash and medical assistance this month alone.

The governor also expressed frustration over the criticisms she has received, mostly on social media, for the delays in the unemployment benefits and COVID-19 economic impact relief from the federal government.

"To say that I'm not doing anything – I don't think is a fair characterization of what this administration has been doing," the governor said in her daily news briefing.

But many of the benefits that are being provided to Guam residents which the governor mentioned – worth $100 million – are funded with federal government funds:

• The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month approved an emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for 7,696 households on Guam at a cost of $2 million a month.

• The USDA also approved additional funds for the Guam Department of Education to continue serving meals over the summer.

• The federal agency also approved GDOE's distribution of food items to 5,300 households from April 16 to May 15.

More meals will be provided to the elderly, as well as to students and their families, the governor said in her press briefing Thursday.

As of this week, GovGuam has already received at least $117 million in direct federal economic relief to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adelup has yet to share how this amount is being spent.

Venting frustration

Residents have been taking to social media to vent their frustration with the local government for delays in the release of federal funds so they can buy food and pay their bills.

"I am just as frustrated with the delays and the vagueness of the federal grant and that is why I decided to use whatever I can with our local fund to advance the economic recovery program," Leon Guerrero said, referring to advance checks for people earning $10,000 a year or less.

She said the local government paid nearly $100 million on expanded food stamp and cash assistance programs, as well as for Medicaid and the Medically Indigent Program.

Eligibility requirements have been temporarily changed so more people can avail of food and health care, the governor said.

"Our public assistance, like I said, has increased by 64% since the beginning of this crisis," she said.

Carlo Branch, the governor's director of policy, said the $100 million in benefits spoken of by the governor was for expanded social welfare programs.

Feds' fault

GovGuam, she said, has submitted the requirements and proposed application process for the economic stimulus and unemployment assistance programs but is yet to hear back from the federal government.

"I don't have control over the federal. What I do have control over is our local funds in our local programs," she said.

Adelup has not shared whether portions of the federal funds it has already received can be used to advance the payment of residents' relief and unemployment checks.

By the time funds are received and checks cut by middle to late May, many people will have been out of a job for two to three months.

Expanded meals

The governor said the 850 meals being distributed to senior citizens every week will be increased by 300.

Nearly $217,000 worth of meals have been provided five days a week since the start of the pandemic.

The governor also reiterated transferring $1 million to the Guam Department of Education so it can continue providing free meals to local families through the summer.

The meal program costs $101,640 a day, a portion of which is reimbursed by the federal government, the governor said.