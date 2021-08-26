‘I am more focused on my recovery than my addiction’: Drug dealer spared from more time in prison

Nearly two years after his arrest, federal drug defendant Joseph Roman II walked out of the District Court of Guam a free man and drug-free.

‘I would like to apologize to the community, to my family and to the court,” said Roman during his sentencing hearing held before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday. “I thank my attorney Jay Arriola for giving me the opportunity to know more about my addiction. Here I am today. I feel better, and I am more focused on my recovery than my addiction as of today.”

Roman, 33, who has been clean of drug use since his November 2019 arrest, according to information provided to the court, was spared from having to serve any additional time in prison and was placed on four years of supervised release.

He has since completed his drug rehabilitation program.

His case involved 418 grams of methamphetamine that he picked up, concealed in a package, at the Barrigada post office.

“I hope you are sincere. I hope you are tired of being in the prison system,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “You are actually one of the few to come to my court and achieve this sentence. You have really worked hard to achieve this kind of sentencing. Many of us know family members and defendants who have seen what you have gone through.”

Roman had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride in the summer of 2020.

He, along with co-defendants Lovelia Mendoza and Mark Mayo, each was indicted on drug charges after the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride between April and May 2018, Post files state.