Louis Anthony Vargas argues he is an innocent man, despite being found guilty of repeatedly raping a 9-year-old girl known to him.

“I have nothing to hide,” Vargas said Friday during the second day of his sentencing hearing before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena. “I’m not a pervert. I am not a pedophile. I am not a rapist. I am not a threat to the community … I am not a violent person, but I protect and stand up for the women in my family and in my life.”

More witness testimony given during the hearing pushed Vargas’ sentencing to Monday morning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There is a man and a family before you that needs justice,” said Belinda Vargas, the defendant’s sister. “I ask you to consider this during your sentencing and I ask for leniency, possibly time served, probation, something. He’s been in there for three years and going on four years.”

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio recommended that the former airman serve 25 years in prison.

“His family keeps calling him a hero. Heroes don’t molest little girls and that is what the jury found,” said Tenorio. “What he has done will affect (the victim) for the rest of her life.”

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori asked the court to give him five years.

“This is his first arrest,” said Hattori. “There was no evidence of any force or threats. The minor never testified that she was fearful of Mr. Vargas.”

Louis Vargas continued to testify in dispute of the evidence presented during his trial.

“I know the public may expect me to stand here and either apologize or say that I committed these things, but you heard the witnesses testify to my character. I cannot stand before the court and say that I committed these things. I did not,” Louis Vargas said. “I ask for leniency.”

Vargas was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was charged in 2018.

Sentencing is scheduled to continue Monday at 10 a.m.