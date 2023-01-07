Two brothers charged with murder in connection to the death of Arnold Narruhn last month will have to wait another week to enter a plea to their charges.

Branty Walliby, 28, and Jerron Walliby, 20, both appeared Thursday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to enter pleas for their charges of murder and aggravated assault, which stem from the death of Narruhn, who died Dec. 15, 2022, in the hospital.

Narruhn, after allegedly being attacked by the Walliby brothers in the area of Santa Lourdes Street in Dededo, was sent to the hospital and was placed on life support days before he died.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine, after conducting an autopsy, found Narruhn's death to be a homicide with the cause of death being from blunt-force injury to the head.

Jerron Walliby appeared first before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, alongside his appointed attorney, Richard Dirkx, from the Alternate Public Defender.

Dirkx however, instead of entering a plea on behalf of Jerron Walliby, said he was unable to determine if there was a conflict of interest because he didn't have the police report associated with the incident. The hearing was continued to Jan. 12 so the Office of the Attorney General could send over the report.

Before the hearing ended, Jerron Walliby, who appeared via Zoom from the Department of Corrections, asked if he could pose a question to the court and his attorney.

"I have a question. I would like to know why I'm here and in jail for a long time. I know I am not guilty of any of this. I've already spoken with those people and I told them I'm not part of this case," Jerron Walliby said in Chuukese, which was translated to English by a court interpreter.

Dirkx then explained to Jerron Walliby that it is still to be determined if the Alternate Public Defender can represent him. And any concerns he expressed should be discussed with his lawyer.

Jerron Walliby responded with a "thank you" and put his hands together as if he was praying and bowed before being escorted away.

Older brother Branty Walliby, appeared after his younger brother. Branty Walliby's counsel from the Public Defender Service Corporation was granted a withdrawal because the Public Defender represented one of the victims in the case. Sison appointed attorney Terrence Timblin and rescheduled Branty Walliby's hearing to Jan. 12.

Alleged altercation

Charging documents stated Narruhn and another person were drinking alcohol together on a walk home around 4 p.m. Dec. 11, 2022, when they encountered the Walliby brothers.

The brothers reportedly wanted to fight Narruhn and the other man near New Fatima Mart in Dededo, but the second man told Narruhn not to fight them, according to court documents, and told the brothers and another man to go home.

Witnesses later told police they saw one of the brothers beating up another man while two others attempted to help the one being assaulted, the magistrate's complaint stated.

Guam Police Department investigators said surveillance footage corroborated the event as reported by witnesses, but the brothers denied starting the fight.