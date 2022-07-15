Francis E. Santos has been appointed to serve as acting superintendent of the Guam Department of Education.

His appointment is effective Saturday, July 16, to ensure continuity of operations.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez’s last day on the job is today, Friday, July 15. Likewise, the acting capacity of current acting superintendent Frank Cooper-Nurse ends July 15, as GDOE officials noted previously that Cooper-Nurse’s capacity was aligned with Fernandez’s administrative leave.

Santos will be compensated $160,000 annually.

Appointed by the Guam Education Board, his next step is to begin the onboarding process before he takes the helm Saturday.

It’s a role Santos says he’s capable of filling.

“I am ready and prepared to lead with the board to address the challenges that are facing the Guam Department of Education,” Santos said. “During my tenure on the board, serving as chair, I really began to recognize the many challenges that face the largest department in the government of Guam, which also has the largest budget.”

As a finance person, he said tackling GDOE’s budget is a big ask on its own, but being in the field has led him to better understand what happens at the school level.

“I just learned to appreciate what we were all trying to do as board members and I never really left, I kept in touch with board members, especially Superintendent Jon, since we were the ones who selected him,” Santos said.

Santos was previously a member of the Guam Education Board, appointed by former Gov. Eddie Calvo in 2011.

“It was then, during my tenure as chairman of the board, that we hired Superintendent Fernandez,” he recalled.

One of the first issues Santos is going to take on is the department’s high risk designation by the US. Department of Education.

“The issue that has been really coming into discussion with Chairman Mark Mendiola and Vice Chairwoman Mary Okada is the current high risk status of the Department of Education, as addressed by this recent report issued to them. That will be the first major issue that we need to tackle together,” Santos said.

Santos said he doesn’t have details of the report, but said he is familiar with the process.

“When I was on the board years ago, this was actually when it started, USDOE came down and placed DOE on high risk status. We’ve made a lot of progress in the last 10 years under the leadership of Superintendent Fernandez,” Santos said.

Santos’ appointment as acting superintendent will continue until a permanent superintendent is hired.

“I hope it’s soon because I said to them this is, in our definition, interim. So the sooner they get a permanent superintendent, that’s better for the department,” Santos said.