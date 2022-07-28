Local spiritual healer Frank ‘Ko’ San Nicolas thanked the jury one by one on Wednesday, as they exited Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas’ courtroom.

The jury acquitted San Nicolas of all charges related to allegations made by a woman who claimed he had raped her in a remote cave in May 2020.

“It’s very overwhelming. It affected me and my family and also my attorney for two years,” said San Nicolas.

It took the jury three days to deliberate before they returned with a unanimous not guilty verdict.

“We are extremely grateful to the jury … They didn’t believe the victim. When the jury says they don’t believe the victims that’s a strong sign to the government they better reconsider their cases,” said defense attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr. “We look forward to further getting his job back at the Port Authority where he was unlawfully terminated by the management there because of these accusations.”

San Nicolas was a police officer at the Port Authority of Guam at the time two criminal sexual conduct cases were filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

He was acquitted of similar charges in a separate case last December.

“I encourage the men out there to be careful with people like this. They will do anything to bring you down,” San Nicolas said. “I am very grateful for my attorney and his firm, my family that also supported me and was with me during these two years of hardship. Now, I am ready to move on. I also want to thank God and the (manñaina) of my ancestors for this victory today.”

San Nicolas’ family was in tears and cheered for him as he walked out of the courtroom.

Neither his accuser nor her family attended the reading of the verdict.

“Although we are extremely disappointed by the jury’s verdict, I want to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward so that no one else is victimized by Mr. San Nicolas. The attorney general’s office won’t stop fighting to protect the public from sexual predators,” said Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan.

Prosecutors had another woman unrelated to the cases testify during trial alleging she was also sexually assaulted by San Nicolas. But, when asked if the AG’s office would pursue additional charges against San Nicolas, Olan said, “I don’t have any information as to that at this time.”

Throughout the trial, the former prosecutor Richelle Canto and Arriola exchanged multiple insults causing numerous delays, with the defense even requesting for a mistrial.

Canto announced her resignation from the AG's office during the jury deliberations.

“This is one of the toughest trials I ever had to do primarily because of the Office of the Attorney General. The word vindictive prosecution, malicious prosecution, ineffective prosecution rings throughout this proceeding,” Arriola said. “It’s truly disappointing that the prosecutor’s office would go to such great lengths to throw not only the book, but the entire encyclopedia set at Mr. Ko San Nicolas in order to obtain a conviction beginning with a stripper who claimed she was raped when she agreed to a nuru massage. Basing all their cases on that one victim, their ‘Me Too’ movement has collapsed. Just goes to show everybody should be very careful when people make these allegations of criminal sexual conduct and ‘Me Too’ movement.”