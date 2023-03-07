I Bisinun Mami: Free business training planned in March, April

Guam Unique Merchandise & Art teamed up with the Mayors' Council of Guam to provide free home-based business training to aspiring and established business owners and entrepreneurs.

Opportunities include a village resource directory, village trade fairs and business startup grant funding.

According to GUMA, I Bisinun Mami was created during the pandemic for those who wanted to start or expand their own home-based business but didn't know how.

The “Five Steps to Starting or Expanding a Home Based Business” explains the importance of having a plan and sticking to it. Participants are also encouraged to collaborate and assist each other when given the chance.

How to get started

GUMA implemented a ticketing system to make attendance tracking easier and paperless.

To claim tickets, visit GUMA's website, www.gumaguam.com. Choose one of the I Bisinun Mami training dates and locations to access the ticketing page for that training date.

Participants will need to sign in or create a GUMA account to access this page. The registration form must be filled out and a PDF of the ticket downloaded, or a screenshot of the QR code taken, to sign in at training.

Participants will also be emailed a copy of their ticket after they complete the registration. GUMA reminds participants to be sure to bring a digital or physical copy of their ticket to the training so they can be signed in easily.

The next two training dates have been scheduled for March 11 at the Dededo senior center and April 15 at the Yona community center.