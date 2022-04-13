A man who was caught trying to return to U.S. soil after being deported years ago admitted to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Clarence Poch, 43, also known as J.M. Irons, pleaded guilty to attempted re-entry of a removed immigrant before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

"I broke the law," said Poch.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is set for July 11.

Poch's defense attorney told the court that his client does not wish to be deported but understands the issue would need to be discussed at a separate hearing.

On Nov. 14, Poch was stopped at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport after he got off a United Airlines flight from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

He told agents that he was traveling through Guam to visit family and look for employment in Saipan.

Court documents state he was deported in 2012 after he was convicted of felony domestic assault in Hastings, Minnesota, on May 6, 2008.

He was also listed on the Dakota County, Minnesota, "most wanted" list in connection with a domestic violence case.