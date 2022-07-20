Teresita Paulino was only 4 years old when Japanese forces first occupied the island and, while she is not a survivor of the Fena massacre, it meant a lot to her to be able to visit the site Tuesday.

“It's not part of us, but I go there for the sentimental (importance) of the ones that passed away there. Just to honor the ones who died there. Because I am not from here, so I am not part of the Fena, I came to honor,” Paulino said.

Paulino recalled little about what life was like during the Japanese occupation, but she could not forget being put to work.

“I remember a little bit, I go to school, then after that we would say the Japanese anthem and then they would take us out to pick papaya for the Japanese,” she said.

Before and during the war, CHamoru families relied on the land to survive, but during the war the harvest was not their own.

“I remember on our ranch in Maite, the Japanese is always there, picking our fruits. Every time we plant something, they would take whatever they wanted. What was left was for us to eat,” she recalled.

Paulino recalled her family moving to Yigo to live with her uncle about a year before the island was liberated.

“He said, 'Why don’t you move to Yigo because less Japanese?' Sure enough, we went there, then we walked from Yigo to Manenggon for the concentration camp,” she said.

She said she and her family walked roughly 11 miles through jungle terrain and the sun’s heat.

“It was very hard walk because I am young. The Japanese were in front of us and the Japanese in the back. My grandfather was blind and my obligation was to help my grandfather and younger brother walk through the jungle,” she recalled. “Its very hard because we were exhausted, we had no water, we had to drink water wherever we could find it. Our first campsite was in Mangilao.”

By this time, Japanese forces were on alert, and forced CHamoru families to change their habits to avoid unwanted attention from American military forces.

“In Mangilao, we worked at night, not in the daytime. In Mangilao, you don’t cook at night, everything had to be cooked in the daytime because the Japanese didn’t want the light because maybe the Americans would check on it,” she said.

But, the Americans didn’t come until she and her family were at the Manenggon concentration camp.

“From Manenggon we walked again to Agat, because that was the first that was secured by the (American) military, so we moved for the safety. Then from there it was down to Agana Paseo, that was the last time,” she said.

After a stop in Hagåtña, she said, families were allowed to return to their villages, but not all were able to return to their homes, as American military forces had retained properties in Yigo and Sumay.