When Franiel Suva, 30, checked his bank account Tuesday, he felt a weight was lifted off his shoulders.

"I'm feeling relieved. I told myself not to believe it until I see it and it's in my hands," Suva told The Guam Daily Post. "I can start paying my bills again."

He's among the first who received their federally funded unemployment benefits, a day after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the release of the first batch of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program payments worth $35 million.

Suva would have been homeless after June 1, he initially thought, if he couldn't pay the full amount of his apartment rental.

Others who said they also received their unemployment benefits on Tuesday initially couldn't believe their eyes – seeing more than $10,000 in their bank account.

Guam's initial unemployment claims reached 23,353 early Tuesday.

That's 74% of the 31,459 workers laid off, furloughed or experiencing work hour reductions as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have been without a paycheck since March.

To date, more than 8,000 other displaced workers, as reported by 1,764 employers via hireguam.com, have not filed an unemployment claim yet.

'Waited so long'

Suva, like many others, can now start catching up with his bills that have been piling up since he was furloughed from his two restaurant jobs in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 14, he got laid off from one of his jobs, and on the other, he still gets severely reduced work hours.

When he read GovGuam released the first batch of unemployment benefits on Monday, his mind was racing.

"I've been waiting for this money in my account and thinking of all the bills I need to pay. So I decided to (take) ZzzQuil to get sleep. It worked," he said.

At exactly noon Tuesday, he said, his Bank of Guam account reflected the deposit for his unemployment benefits.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola had said his department is relieved to have the first batch of claims paid out, which claimants can expect by direct deposit in their bank account or mail.

The $35 million covers claims filed from May 30 to June 1, if the claims are error-free.

More payments are expected to be released in the next few days.

Dell'Isola asked for a $924 million budget from the U.S. Department of Labor, to locally roll out the PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs that the Guam Department of Labor estimated to help about 38,000 displaced workers.

U.S. Labor released the initial $276 million in May.

Eligible Guam workers can receive up to $945 a week in unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week through the end of the year.

Other displaced workers with accounts in banks other than Bank of Guam were still waiting for their unemployment benefits as of Tuesday noon.