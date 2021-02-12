Twenty-year-old Javin Portusach had a rough start as an adult.

Two years ago, he spent nearly four months in jail for possession of crystal methamphetamine.

The 2018 case involved a minor who told authorities that she believed her parents were selling meth out of their home.

Nearly 95 grams of the drug was seized as a result. Its street value at the time was $20,000.

Portusach was one of four individuals picked up during the raid on the home. He pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and was placed on probation for two years.

For him, getting caught was a blessing in disguise.

"As soon as I got arrested and put into jail, for I guess I would say three or four months, I would just sit in jail and think back like, 'Oh man, I am done and I can't do this to myself anymore,'" Portusach said. "I know I was pretty young at the time. I was 18."

Portusach said he began smoking meth when he was about 16.

In 2015, 4.5% of Guam high school students reported having used the drug, compared to only 3% in the United States, according to the 2018 National Drug Threat Assessment.

"It all starts off with friends and then one thing led to another and I started doing it," Potusach said. "And I grew up around it so, yeah. I didn't think it was normal. I always told myself that I would never want to be doing it, but I guess I was weak at the time."

He became a daily user, a path that led to broken ties with family members and friends.

"I guess after a year when I started using, looking back at when I wasn't using, I saw the big difference in how much it changed my life, in how much it affected my relationship with my family," he said. "You know, getting in the way of friendships or just relationships with your family."

Portusach said the drug controlled his life – he became antisocial, his family couldn't rely on him, he dropped out of high school and he couldn't hold a job.

"Just basically being antisocial, not being able to do things that a normal person would do. You know, go out and shop, just do normal things, it really like just puts you in a shell," Portusach said. "For some people it's worse. For some people it's not, they can control it very little, but at the end of the day ... it controls your mind in a big way."

'You're changing for yourself'

Portusach has since completed the conditions of his probation; he graduated from the Adult Drug Court program in 2020 and the case has been expunged from his record.

He said the program works for those who make it work.

Although he recognizes it's still early in his path toward recovery, he encourages others to get out from under the grip of meth. Portusach said he cut off all ties to the drug world and has been clean for two years.

"For those who do actually want to change their life for the better, I mean, you cannot help someone without them wanting to help themselves," Portusach said. "So if that's what you truly want – because sometimes you feel like you're too deep into it, or no one really cares, no one gives you that support, but really – you're changing for yourself. You're not changing for everybody else."

Since Portusach has been in recovery, he has held a job for about a year and is going back to school.

"I just hope that my story impacts other people who are going through it or went through it," he said. "Maybe it can help someone as young as me or older and still trying to do better in life."