A 19-year-old gunman convicted for his part in an armed robbery at a local store in Tamuning earlier this year will spend 12 years in the Department of Corrections.

Eddie Addy was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

“I deeply apologize,” said Addy, who said he was sorry to the victims in the case. “I want to be a better person.”

Addy was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery, along with special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

His parents also apologized to the court and asked for leniency.

“The reason you will be spending time in prison is because the grave, serious nature of this crime,” said Perez. “For every store owner who has employees that sit behind a register to allow you to get whatever you want or need in exchange for money, the fear that they may be the victim of a crime like this, to have a gun pointed to their chest is tremendous. This is not something where you picked up a stick and hit someone … this is you walking into an establishment with a pistol in hand and you pointed it not to one person but to two people. They need to feel safe.”

Addy was accused of robbing the Number One Market in Tamuning at gunpoint on March 3 and stealing about $500 and a pack of cigarettes.

Police later confirmed the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Addy's case was among a handful of other armed robberies police responded to at stores across the island early this year. Police were able to arrest at least five people in connection with the crimes.