‘I did it’: Inmate stabbed 10 times

The defense for an inmate accused in the deadly stabbing of another inmate Sunday at the Department of Corrections prison argued that prosecutors lack evidence to charge the defendant with murder.

M.B. Koto, 38, appeared Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan after he was charged with murder as a first-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The victim was identified by police as 69-year-old murderer Cezar Beda Dizon.

A correctional officer told police he was doing his hourly checks at Post 24, also known as the prison’s Minimum-In unit, just after 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he saw Dizon on the floor with multiple stab injuries, court documents state.

Dizon allegedly was stabbed in the chest 10 times and was pronounced dead at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The prison was placed on lockdown.

Another correctional officer rushed over to assist when he saw Koto wearing what appeared to be a fresh set of clothing and shoes, documents state.

The officers told investigators what Koto was wearing was different from what inmates are usually wearing at that time of day, adding that when they asked about his attire, Koto allegedly said, “I did it.”

Koto then turned around and placed both of his hands behind him, documents state.

A set of dirty, blood-stained clothes was found in a trash bin nearby, and authorities said no other inmates showed signs or injuries indicating they were involved in a recent fight.

Police also noted pools of blood and a slipper with blood on it inside the recreation area, documents state.

A kitchen knife was found in the common area, and a butter knife inside Koto’s assigned locker, the complaint states.

Officers also noted a fresh cut and dried blood on Koto’s left palm and dried blood on one of his toes.

Investigators later found a makeshift cardboard sheath, which also appeared to have dried blood on it.

“We are confident that we can get the conviction,” said Assistant Attorney General Monty May, who asked that Koto’s bail be set at $50,000 cash.

Defense attorney John Morrison contends the prosecution’s case is weak and lacks evidence to convict Koto of murder.

“He was at DOC minimum security, apparently wearing no clothes and some shoes. We can see for ourselves that he does not speak English as a first language. Officers approached him and asked him about his clothes. Didn’t put anything into context to ask about a murder. He put his hand behind his hand admitting to this infraction about his clothes and they used that as a confession for murder. No weapon was found on him. The butter knife found in his locker apparently has nothing to do with this,” said Morrison. “He had an abrasion on him and reddish, brownish substance in his cubicle. But this is a part of DOC where people have jobs, people fix the air conditioners there, the inmates handle industrial jobs. Nothing says that it was actually human blood and there is no indication that it was any other substance.”

The court set bail at $30,000 cash, but Koto is serving time for a 2017 aggravated assault conviction.

His case could go up for indictment before a grand jury by Aug. 12.

Guam police detectives continue to investigate the slaying and await the results of an autopsy.