A former employee of the Navy Exchange on Guam accused of stealing more than $260,000 worth of electronic devices from the store and selling them on Facebook is set to admit to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Defendant Jesse Cruz Camacho has agreed to plead guilty to 16 counts in the indictment that charges him with theft of government property.

No written plea agreement has been filed, but a notice of intent to enter a guilty plea filed Wednesday states that Camacho admits the crimes occurred between June 2016 and October 2019, while he was employed at the Navy Exchange on Naval Base Guam.

"I did steal the property of the United States, intending to deprive the owner of the use or benefit of the property, valued at $261,036.96," the document states.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a change of plea hearing set for April 6.

Camacho was indicted Oct. 28, 2020.

According to the indictment, he worked at the NEX main store as a chargeback clerk responsible for receiving returned items, logging items requiring repair and transporting the items to the repair facility as needed.

Court documents allege Camacho used his access and privileges as an NEX employee to engage in a scheme to steal at least 16 electronic devices, namely Apple MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, Microsoft Surface computers and iPad Pros.

Camacho allegedly disposed of the items by selling them using a Facebook social media account and by other means.