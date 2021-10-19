Francis Isezaki, 64, drove by the Humåtak Mayor's Office on his way to Hågat when he saw something was going on, and that's how he got his booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as a walk-in patient.

"I have health issues and I do not want to get sick," the Humåtak resident said during the post-vaccination observation period under a canopy with a view of the ocean.

A security guard at Cocos Island, Isezaki said he heard that getting enough sunshine and saltwater are important in fighting off the virus, and the vaccination will be an extra layer of protection for him.

"Some people want it, some people don't want it. You cannot force them to get it but if they have health issues, then I think they should get it. But again it's up to them," Isezaki said.

Patrick Sanchez, 65, of Humåtak, said given his job as a Guam Police Department Highway Patrol officer, it's important to have layers of protection from the virus, and getting the booster shot is one of those, he said.

Sanchez said his son and his son's family tested positive for COVID-19 about three months ago, worrying everyone.

Sanchez and Isezaki were two of the 23 individuals who received the Pfizer booster shot on Monday at the Humåtak Mayor's Office, according to Grace Bordallo, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, COVID-19 incident public information officer. One individual also received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the site, she said.

Humåtak Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata said many of the southern village's residents got the Moderna vaccine, and that's one of the reasons there's only a few who got the booster shot during the five-hour clinic on Monday.

It's the second village-based booster vaccination clinic that DPHSS held in coordination with the Mayors Council of Guam, with assistance from Guam National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses.

Guam has so far seen 223 COVID-19-related fatalities since March 2020, and nearly 17,000 positive cases. Nearly 90% of Guam's vaccine-eligible residents, or those at least 12 years old, have been fully vaccinated. The next village-based Pfizer booster shot clinic is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hågat Gym.

The booster shot is administered to those who had their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Nice drive

While Monday's clinic was primarily for residents of the southern villages of Humåtak and Malesso' who are at least 65 years old or with health issues, many who showed up came from the other villages.

"It's a nice drive down here. I haven't been in this part of the island for I guess two years now. It's really beautiful. Beautiful scenery," Sinajana resident Tom Blas, 69, said after getting his Pfizer booster shot.

He said he had planned to get the booster shot weeks ago but missed the clinic held in his village last week.

Though he tries to keep in shape, he said because of his age he's taking precautions.

Doctors have said older people are more vulnerable to the respiratory disease.

"I'm pretty much a cry baby whenever I get sick and I don't want to get sick. I want to protect other people besides myself. It’s a free world. If they want to take it (vaccine), it’s their choice," Blas said. The grandfather of three said he walks five days a week for an hour and a half each day. He also goes to the gym three times a week in Hagåtña.

William Wood, 83, and his wife Christel Wood, 79, also took the scenic route from their home in Piti to Humåtak for their booster shot. The husband said he only wished there were fewer potholes on the road.

The couple, who retired from being full-time educators, have lived on Guam since 1995.

"We decided to have the vaccine to be protected from the virus. And then when we learned that it’s not so efficient anymore after so many months, the booster shot was recommended, so we decided to have it," Christel Wood said.

World War II survivor George Perez, of Yona, said the pandemic limited the family's social gatherings but it was all to protect each other.

"I'm with the community that needs to avoid any mishap by doing what is required of me, to be more safe. That's pretty much it," he said of taking the booster shot, with his wife Lourdes, 73, by his side.

His wife got the Moderna vaccine so she's still waiting for when she can get her booster shot.

Rod Aquininingoc, 51, said he is a diabetic, so he wanted to make sure he gets his booster shot right away since diabetes is a risk factor for COVID-19.

"One, it's the right thing to do. Number two, I have underlying health issues. I don't see any other way to deal with it any better than getting the vaccine; otherwise I might get sick," the Humåtak resident said.

Two of his relatives in Humåtak died with COVID-19 last year, before the vaccine became available.

"And I know a whole bunch that were positive but luckily I was never in contact and all that," he said. "So that made it more real, more scary."