‘I do not want to take that risk’

The influx of test kits in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands was a risky decision made by the CNMI government, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

On Tuesday, the CNMI announced it received 20,000 of the 60,000 COVID-19 test kits it purchased from South Korea. The order would be enough to test the entire population in the CNMI.

However, Leon Guerrero explained during Wednesday’s press briefing why she didn’t also make the large order.

“These test kits are not FDA-approved ... and so I don’t want to risk our community the possibility of these tests being not as effective, accurate or reliable. That’s the risk and consequences of allowing non-FDA-approved kits to be used in a community,” Leon Guerrero said during the briefing at Adelup.

“That’s (CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres') decision. He and I spoke and I told him what my feelings are, but it’s his decision. I respect that. He weighed out his risk in his own community. If that’s the decision he wants to do, then that is what is going to happen. I clearly don’t want to take that risk.”

The DiaPlexQ (PCR) Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit, which the CNMI ordered from SolGent in South Korea three weeks ago, is a fast and inexpensive technique to amplify small segments of DNA so they can be used to detect viruses such as COVID-19 in a short time frame.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said she spoke to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO Esther Muna, who told her the tests are being used for surveillance and not for diagnostic purposes.

“When we do testing, we want to ensure we don’t waste our test kits. We want to make sure they are accurate and reliable,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey. “We have also been notified that there are counterfeit test kits being circulated, so we are very cautious and very careful. We want to make sure that we really have the safety in place, and that is by far the most important thing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded contracts to manufacturers in South Korea last week to provide approximately 750,000 tests, according to a FEMA spokesperson and federal records. Over the weekend, 150,000 tests were delivered to the United States by SolGent. The next shipment of 600,000 tests will arrive by April 15 from two South Korea-based companies, SD Biosensor and Osang Healthcare, according to national and international media reports.

More equipment

The Public Health director said she has received assurances from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Guam will continue to get an influx of test kits.

However, no specific timeline was given as to when the new kits would be on island and ready for use.

Fewer than 1,000 of Guam's approximately 160,000 residents have been tested.

Unpingco-DeNorcey added she hopes to be able to get enough tests to check all those who may have come into contact with someone who is infected.

“We are doing priority. We are expanding as soon as we get more kits available,” she said.

The governor also made a request to Defense Secretary Mark Esper for more medical beds, equipment, personnel, supplies and test kits. She said they spoke Wednesday morning.

Leon Guerrero said Esper appreciates the island for assisting the sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“He wanted to offer his thank you,” Leon Guerrero said. “He just said, ‘We cannot imagine what that meant to the whole Navy and military forces.’ That’s how we are as a community. I told him that I didn’t make the decision very lightly.”