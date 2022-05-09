Local residents can expect to see a buildup of military activity in the near future, including convoys relocating missile defense assets.

“I don’t want you to be alarmed. This is all part of the process as we try to best figure out how the best way we can put together the systems to protect the island and protect the region,” Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, announced through a video message.

The changes are related to studies being conducted by the Department of Defense, which is exploring options to beef up Guam’s missile defense to have a “360-degree” capability, in response to military advances made by nearby American adversaries including China and North Korea.

“We’ve done quite a bit of evaluation and work to see what that comprehensive system would look like. In addition to that, we’ve also held a few training exercises, introducing a few different operational strategies,” Nicholson said in the video, appearing next to a graphic that said, “Defendi I Isla’ta,” or defend our island.

The study was ordered and funded by Congress, following DoD officials supporting enhancements to the island’s missile defense assets.

“It’s through the process of experimentation and calculation, and through engineering, that we have figured out there are better ways that we can do business with what we have now, and also what is coming in the future,” Nicholson said of the effort.

There have been indications of the Guam-based project advancing, with the Missile Defense Agency requesting $539 million in its next fiscal year budget to fund the next phase of implementing the 360-degree strategy.

According to Vice Adm. Jon Hill, the director of MDA, the appropriations request includes money to design and develop multiple land-based radar systems and for procurement of weapon system components.

The final “architecture” on Guam will be a mix of missile defense systems from the Army and Navy, he said March 28 at a press briefing.

“Think of it as a distributed system because we do – we're going to respond to the No. 1 requirement of 360-degree coverage against ballistic crews and hypersonic threats,” Hill said.

DoD also will “build upon” missile defense assets currently in use on Guam, including Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and ships fitted with the Aegis Weapon System. According to Hill, a team from MDA has made decisions about locations for new and existing infrastructure.

“You probably know that there's a small percentage of the land that is available for us to land this – this capability, so we're going to stay very close to the Joint Regional Command there for land allocations and siting,” he told reporters. “And when you think about mobility, that means a lot of gear going onto the land.”

Hill said the military will “do everything that we can” to meet an internal timeline to deliver the new suite of missile defense systems by 2026.

‘Better defend’

Nicholson’s message confirmed the military’s upcoming moves will be noticed by local residents.

“What’s coming up next is the movement of some existing systems to new locations, to be able to better defend the island and the region,” he said.

The study done by MDA showed there are ways the local military command can “optimize” some of the systems already on island, Nicholson said.

“So anything that we do in the coming weeks or months is not necessarily tied to anything a particular bad actor or adversary in the region has done.”

Residents might see military convoys moving equipment over Guam’s major highways. The JRM commander also said troops will also be conducting training in previously unused areas of the island.

“I must stress, these movements are only to DoD properties, and they are done in partnership with the Guam National Guard, and in consultation with the government of Guam,” Nicholson said.

In June, a “major exercise” called Valiant Shield will be taking place on Guam and throughout the region, which is not cause for alarm or concern, Nicholson added.

Hundreds of participants came to Guam during the last iteration of the training event in 2020. Military exercises have provided peaks of activity for the island’s pandemic-depressed tourism industry, and DoD has organized opportunities for Guam to host military allies from Singapore, the United Kingdom and India since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

More details

Nicholson is hosting a roundtable with local media today, an event JRM called an “opportunity to share significant information and relevant operational updates.”

At a previous media availability, he provided details about MDA’s visit, and explained the likelihood that Guam’s 360-degree missile defense systems would be decentralized at various sites around the island.

“We’ve done some other things as well that you may have not seen or heard about, because they’ve been on remote areas of DoD property. As we go through this process, we’re learning more and more about how we can better defend Guam and the region,” he said.