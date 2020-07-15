Julie Flores is struggling to keep a roof over her and her two small children's heads as the pandemic stretches on, leaving many scraping by to pay bills and rent.

She said she temporarily found housing under a Salvation Army program that helps homeless individuals temporarily rent an apartment, but the assistance runs out this month and Flores said she is at a loss.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Flores said.

Del. Michael San Nicolas is calling for a rental assistance program on Guam to help Flores and others like her.

San Nicolas sent a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday, writing it would be "prudent" for the local government to set up a program using CARES Act funds to give Guam residents direct relief to pay rent.

"Doing so will prevent whole families from suffering a housing crisis on top of a health and employment crisis, and with these available examples action can be taken now before it's too late," wrote San Nicolas.

In the near term, renters on Guam cannot be legally evicted due to a moratorium on evictions through July 24 under the governor's mandate.

"The executive order in effect provides that no foreclosure or eviction actions may be initiated until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. There is no distinction between foreclosures or evictions based on a failure to pay a mortgage or rent or other reasons," wrote spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros of the Office of the Attorney General, in an email to The Guam Daily Post.

According to the Consumer Protection Division at the AG's office, landlords could face penalties for illegally evicting a tenant.

"Landlords may be financially liable to tenants for unlawfully removing or excluding the tenant from the premises or for "willfully diminish(ing) services to the tenant by causing interruption of essential services" (e.g. running water, electricity, gas, hot water). In some circumstances, the court may award the tenant either the amount of their costs, or for three times that amount. If a landlord uses fraud, force or violence to take the property back from their tenant in lieu of a lawful court order, a judge may make an order for that landlord's arrest," wrote Charfauros.

'Funds ... are readily available'

San Nicolas suggested Guam model a rental assistance program after one adopted by the city of Irvine in California.

The delegate wrote that rental and mortgage assistance proposals are included in the HEROES Act and in the standalone measure H.R. 7301, both of which have passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives but must still get through the Republican-controlled Senate.

"We continue to press for this federally, but encourage local action using CARES Act funds as these are readily available," San Nicolas stated.

He recommended that the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority offer grants as an example of one possible framework for such a program.

"Grants could be restricted to those residents who can provide evidence of COVID-related hardship in paying at least one month of rent or mortgage payments. Grant checks would be sent directly to grantee landlords to guarantee funds are appropriately used for its intended purpose," he wrote.

For Flores, who was unemployed before the pandemic and is one of the reported 34,000 unemployed residents of Guam, rental relief could be a lifesaver and help her get by until she can find work again.

"Yes, I think Guam does need this kind of assistance," Flores said.