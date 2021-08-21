Arden Yafwemog, 20, said he weighed the prospect of losing the job he's had for about a year and a half against his personal choice not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I really didn't want to get vaccinated because vaccine development is supposed to take years, but I don't want to get fired, also. I like my job," the shipyard apprentice said. "They told us, either you get vaccinated or you get tested every week out of your own pocket, or you could get fired."

Had the testing been free, he said, he might have opted for the weekly testing.

"At first I thought testing would be every other week but they said it's weekly testing. I believe the test is about $200. That's a lot of money every week," Yafwemog said, minutes after getting his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday at the Guam National Guard-operated vaccination clinic at the Micronesia Mall.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been providing free COVID-19 testing, as well as free vaccinations.

In these tough economic times, Yafwemo said, he doesn't want to lose a job that he likes and that pays well.

So, for him, the reason for getting vaccinated is not so much the potential for getting infected or infecting others because, he said, he's been observing protocols such as wearing a mask and watching his distance. It's more to do with avoiding losing his employment.

After Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandated that executive branch employees get vaccinated, private-sector employers started requiring proof of vaccination or strongly recommending that their employees get fully vaccinated for workplace health and safety.

Last in the family

Yafwemog is not only among the last ones in his workplace to get vaccinated, but is also the last one in his household of nine to receive the vaccine, he said.

"And even if you're fully vaccinated, you can still get sick from COVID," he said, explaining part of his concern.

Medical experts have said vaccination against COVID-19 doesn't mean you can't get the virus that causes the respiratory illness, but they've reiterated that the vaccines greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

On Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other officials said most infections, hospitalizations and deaths since Jan. 1 involved unvaccinated people.

Gradly Usor, 36, also is the last among vaccine-eligible adults in his household to be fully vaccinated. He said it's mostly because he's busy with work in the construction industry.

His employer, he said, gave him time off from work to get his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

His girlfriend, Benrita Emanuel, who was fully vaccinated several weeks ago, said she felt relieved there's an added layer of protection for her family.

"I feel better thinking we're more protected now," she said. Her two children, who are too young to get COVID-19 vaccinations, started going back to face-to-face learning at school, she said.

Nearly 77% of Guam's vaccine-eligible individuals, or those at least 12 years old, have been fully vaccinated.

'My mother told me'

Were it not for the insistence of her mother in her 60s, Talofofo resident Tania Pangelinan, 35, said she may have waited longer to get vaccinated.

But more than that, she said, she thought about her 3-year-old granddaughter Ella, who's too young to get vaccinated. Pangelinan got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, and her granddaughter kept her company while she waited for the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period.

"At first I didn't care for it but after reading in the news what's happening, I said I better get vaccinated too. And like I said, my mother constantly reminded me about it," she said.

Veronica Lopez, 33, a nursing student at the University of Guam, also got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday, after finishing her home quarantine. She recently returned from Florida, where she got her first dose.

"After I got the first dose, I got all the side effects, so it felt like I had COVID, and then they went away. I'm hoping I won't have that after my second dose," she said.

Lopez came to live on Guam when the Air Force brought her sister here.

"Nursing education here is cheaper than in Florida," she said.

She's hoping that by the time she finishes her studies and becomes a registered nurse in about a year, the world will be in a better condition than it is now.

"Hopefully, by then, we don't have a pandemic anymore," she said.