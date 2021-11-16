Justina Garcia went through most of her pregnancy with ease.

The 25-year-old Mangilao resident was excited to meet her first born, a baby girl whose name was already picked out – Avery Jade. But an unexpected complication landed her at Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 6, at the tail end of her pregnancy.

"My pregnancy before all of this was good. I had gestational diabetes, but everything was good," said Garcia, who was then 37 weeks pregnant. "It was really scary. I wasn't feeling her as much anymore."

While at GMH, doctors said the baby was OK. However, Garcia tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors sent her home. She was told to quarantine and contact the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

At home, her situation worsened.

"After a couple of days, I lost my sense of smell and taste," she said. "Then my body just started shutting down. I couldn't really do anything."

And, just like at her initial visit to GMH, she couldn't feel her baby moving.

They returned to the hospital on Sept. 11. This time, the doctors said the baby's heart rate was dropping, due to her fever.

"They decided to do the emergency C-section," she said. "I heard her cry and that was it. I don't remember anything after that."

Garcia said her daughter's birth was "overwhelming and kind of bittersweet" because of COVID-19.

"Her dad couldn't be in there with me. I was alone. It wasn't even my primary doctor that delivered her," she said.

Additionally, because she had the virus, she couldn't see her baby, who came into the world a healthy 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and measuring 19-inches. The nurses were able to take pictures on her phone so she could see her baby.

"It was scary. I was worried. I was happy she was healthy," she said.

Garcia is unable to recall what happened in the weeks that followed the delivery of her little girl. She was sedated and intubated in the intensive care unit due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia. She'd be there for six weeks.

It was late October when she woke up in a hospital bed, but it would still be another few weeks before she'd be able to go home. Garcia needed almost an entire month in physical therapy.

Holiday reunion

"I wanted to be home for my mom's birthday this week, Thanksgiving. I just wanted to be home for the holidays, especially because of my baby, and I didn't want to miss out on any of that. Everyday I would ask the doctors when do you think I could go home," she said.

Garcia cried her thanks and appreciation for her family, who took care of her baby girl while she was in the hospital.

"It makes me feel so good that (my family) fought so hard for me. I love them so much for it," she said. "And the nurses, the doctors, were there everyday. They were there to talk to me, give me advice, hug me, hold my hand. It was very surprising."

Nine weeks after giving birth, on Nov. 13, Garcia walked out of the hospital and she finally got to hold Avery for the first time.

"She is beautiful. I am really happy to be home," she said. "I feel a sense of relief. I feel blessed. I feel like I shouldn't take life for granted. I should be thankful for every day that I get to wake up and see my family and be with my daughter."

Recovery

The hospital's newly launched Oxygen Home Loaner Program allowed Garcia the opportunity to take home the supplemental O2 she needs to continue recovery at home.

"It was a battle for life throughout most of Ms. Garcia's stay in the ICU. Our ICU team fought alongside her, with the primary goal of getting Ms. Garcia home to her newborn and family," said Dr. Joleen Aguon, pulmonary and critical care physician, COVID-19 medical director and associate administrator of Clinical Services at GMH.

"This is such an emotional time for our staff. We've worked so tirelessly to get through COVID-19. Watching this young woman battle through her COVID pneumonia and fight to survive ... that's just the most incredible feeling for our entire GMHA family," said Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA chief executive.

"On behalf of Gov. Leon Guerrero and our administration, we commend our health care heroes for their tireless efforts to provide the best care possible to each and every patient who comes through their doors," said acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio. "We also thank Ms. Garcia for her bravery to share her personal experience so others may take the actions necessary to protect themselves and their families. Her fighting spirit, along with all our front-liners, reminds us that we will get through this pandemic together. We wish Ms. Garcia and baby a happy and healthy recovery."

Garcia said she plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She told the hospital that if she could go back in time, she would have gotten the vaccination during her pregnancy.