Some 126,000 tests for COVID-19 have so far been administered on an island that has a population of about 160,000 people, many of whom have opted to take the test multiple times for the sake of their loved ones.

Before Marrahia Glaser, 27, along with her 4-year-old son, went to visit her parents, she wanted to make sure she's not bringing the virus with her.

So she got tested for the fifth time. With her was her sister Patricia Muna, 31, who lives with their parents, both in their 60s.

The sisters were among the 105 people at Thursday's drive-thru testing that the Department of Public Health and Social Services held at the old carnival ground at Tiyan.

"I got tested five times so I can see my parents more often. I want to spend more time with them. And my son is their first grandson," Glaser said, as she and her sister waited for the results.

After about 15 minutes later, the test results came back negative, the same as the previous tests she had. Her fourth testing was only in early February.

Glaser said she makes it a point to get tested every now and then, since the testing became available in March, to help fight COVID-19.

"I'm doing this for my parents, and I also want them to be able to spend more time with my son," she said.

Her sister, Muna, of Mangilao, said it was her third test. She was thankful for the negative results as well.

"With the new COVID strains in other places like Japan, Hawaii and the Philippines, they are our neighbors, I wanted to make sure I don't have it because I live with my parents who have underlying conditions," Muna said. "It's more stressful to ponder about it 24/7 whether or not you have it, so get tested. I recommend it."

Peace of mind

No one tested positive for COVID-19 among the 105 individuals who availed of the latest free testing on Thursday, according to Public Health spokesperson Janela Carrera.

Based on Joint Information Center data and confirmed by Public Health's Carrera, the number of tests since March 2020 has been some 126,000. About 7,700 tested positive.

Ruby Felisan, 34, said being employed at a childcare center, it gives her peace of mind to get tested.

"Consider others, be considerate of the people you are with. In my case, I am a child care provider so I want to make sure they're protected," she said.

Volt Salvador, a 20-year-old University of Guam student, said the relaxing of more social and business restrictions prompted him to get tested for the first time.

"I just want to be sure I don't have it. More people are going out now with PCOR3, we're slowly but surely opening up," he said, adding that people should avail of the Public Health testing, which is free of charge to anyone.

He said his parents already got vaccinated but because he's not expected to get vaccinated soon with his young age, all he could do is get tested and practice health protocols to help protect his parents.

Hesitant

Dayna San Nicolas, 35, said she decided to get her first testing because she started to feel some symptoms such as fever and body ache.

"I wanted to know for sure if it's COVID-19 or not," she said. It wasn't.

San Nicolas said she doesn't plan on getting the vaccine when it's offered to people in her age bracket.

"I feel like it's not out there long enough," she said. "COVID keeps changing. Maybe it's just going to be like a flu later on."

Guam has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate on U.S. soil. After two lockdowns, the island now has a COVID-19 area risk score of 0.2, which means very low hospitalization and deaths.