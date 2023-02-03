A man allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before a two-car crash he was involved in sent a woman to the hospital.

Junior Joseph Tass, 49, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries after the incident Wednesday evening in Barrigada.

About 10:27 p.m., across from the Conwood Products Inc. hardware store, responding officers "saw two vehicles, partially on the outer southbound lane, facing southwest," a magistrate's complaint stated.

Both vehicles appeared to have heavy damage to their fronts. The occupant of one of the vehicles, a GMC Acadia midsize SUV, was transported by medics.

Tass, the driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan Altima sedan, spoke to officers with the Guam Police Department at the scene and said he had tried to switch lanes and noticed other lights at the time of the collision.

"I'm not going to lie. I had been drinking," Tass allegedly told officers. He further said he drank beer, court documents state.

According to the complaint, the other driver told officers she had been traveling northbound on the inner lane before seeing Tass' vehicle traveling in her lane from the opposite direction.

"She could not change lanes because there was another vehicle there," the complaint stated. "She honked her vehicle horn then tried to turn into the center lane when the defendant's vehicle also turned and they collided."

Police noted Tass had bloodshot, watery eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol, adding he appeared to have difficulty maintaining his balance. A Breathalyzer test revealed Tass had a blood alcohol level of 0.148%, according to court documents. The legal limit is 0.08%.

"Defendant refused to submit to a Standardized Sobriety Test and told officers that he was going to fail it already," the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, one of the woman's legs was injured in the crash and was placed in a cast, and she needed crutches to walk. Reports state the woman said she was experiencing pain.

Tass was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries as a third-degree felony, and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Tass' criminal history includes two DUI convictions from 2010 and 2012.