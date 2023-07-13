‘I had nothing to do’ with alleged conspiracy, says Sen. San Agustin

A Guam senator with former ties to the Guam Shrine Club, the nonprofit organization implicated in an investigation of an alleged illegal gambling and money laundering scheme through the Hafa Adai Bingo, also authored legislation loosening restrictions on bingo back in 2018.

Sen. Joe San Agustin this week told The Guam Daily Post that while he has been a part of the Guam Shrine Club for around 20 years, he’s never accepted any money from the organization, been a part of its leadership or been involved in the Hafa Adai Bingo operation.

The senator was the author of a 2018 law that eased regulations on bingo operations and disclosed at the time membership with “the Shriners,” legislative records show. The measure passed unanimously and struck a requirement from the law that nonprofits like the Shrine Club had to own the property and the equipment being used for bingo. It also allowed bingo operators to be paid more than $30 daily.

At the time, there was concern that the costly requirement would force bingo halls, which on Guam are supposed to support charitable causes, to close down.

Gambling, overall, isn't authorized in Guam law, but an exception is carved out for bingo, provided proceeds go exclusively to assist with education, charitable, religious, fraternal or civic purposes. Only recognized nonprofits can host bingo operations.

The Guam Shrine Club lauded the use of gambling proceeds to send children to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Hawaii, but leadership of the group now stands accused in federal court of using the bingo operation to “unjustly enrich themselves” beginning in 2015.

“I had nothing to do with any of that stuff,” San Agustin told the Post.

According to the lawmaker, he became a member of the Shrine Club long before bingo came into the picture.

“If anybody in the group in leadership, there's something wrong, they're held accountable. And until proven guilty, (that's for) the courts decide,” he said.

San Agustin said the 2018 bingo measure, Public Law 34-152, was primarily aimed at assisting other nonprofit groups, like the Guam National Golf Federation and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which have run bingo operations.

“I met with them, they said, ‘Is there any way you can help change the law?’”

The senator said it wasn’t his intention to benefit the Shrine Club or the Hafa Adai Bingo Hall through pro-bingo legislation.

Suspects supported change

Various bingo operators, and hundreds of petitioners, threw in their support for the measure at a September 2018 public hearing for the bill that would become Public Law 34-152.

Among them was Michael Marasigan, whose name appears at the top of an illegal gambling indictment handed down in the District Court of Guam in May. Marasigan at the time read testimony from Richard Brown, alleged co-conspirator and the secretary of the Guam Shrine Club, which stated that the regulations had the potential of “shutting down every bingo game on island that is raising money for charitable purposes.”

Pointing to the charitable work that local bingo operations perform, San Agustin said, “We need to make it right. We need to take care of the bingo industry.”

Brown is accused of being an authorized signatory on various bank accounts used to distribute bingo proceeds. Bank accounts held by Marasigan and his company, Ideal Ventures LLC, are alleged to have been the vehicle used to try and launder over $17 million worth of proceeds from Hafa Adai Bingo.

Bingo money went into Marasigan’s bank accounts and then paid out to Guam Shrine Club leadership and others involved in the conspiracy, court documents allege.

Familiarity

San Agustin told the Post this week he was familiar with Marasigan and especially Brown through his time at the Shrine Club. Though he had spoken with the Shrine Club about the bingo legislation, it was never one on one, and neither Marasigan or Brown approached him directly about the matter.

“I had meetings at (the Department of) Revenue and Taxation, meetings in my office. Not just one person, not just Richard Brown or Mike, but all the different groups. Because, see, I want to make sure that it's always focused in in everybody,” San Agustin told the Post.

The only involvement he could recall with Hafa Adai Bingo was passing out campaign bingo blotters when he was running for office, San Agustin said. He said he’d never seen anything that made him believe something improper was going on.

“If there was anything improper, I believe (DRT) or the IRS should have nipped it,” he said.

San Agustin’s financial disclosure reports from 2017 to 2022 don’t appear to show any financial involvement with Hafa Adai Bingo or Guam Shrine Club. The only income listed for the senator and his wife are San Agustin’s pay from the Legislature, payments from the federal government and a pair of military retirement benefits. No business interests are reported.

'Aura of cronyism’

But even if there was no conflict of interest in the 2018 measure, San Agustin would have been better off not introducing any bingo legislation, Bob Klitzkie, a former senator and judge, told the Post.

“Joe San Agustin could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he had asked to be excused from voting when that bill came before the Legislature. He could have saved himself a lot of trouble had he not introduced that bill, because it has the aura of cronyism,” Klitzkie said.

That means helping your friends not because of the merits, but because they are your friends, he added.

“It's the kind of thing that even if it doesn't arise to a level of a conflict of interest, ... I think the the better thing for Joe to have done would have been a full disclosure from the very beginning and put it up on the skyline.”

Though Klitzkie had appeared at the hearing for the pro-bingo legislation, he said he couldn’t recall San Agustin announcing he was a member of the Shriners. The senator’s disclosure is reflected in legislative records.

Though San Agustin said he objected to the accusation of cronyism, he did admit he would have behaved differently if he had been informed. He noted the bill relaxing bingo regulations was proffered during his first term at the Legislature.

“If I was given legal advice, you know, by the legislative counsel, he says ‘Hey, you may not want to be the one,’ I would have passed this on to somebody and still supported the bill without any reservation. Because why? It's about it's about the nonprofit, nothing else.”