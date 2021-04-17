Na’Homlo’ is the eighth in a 10-part series that analyzes historical roles of CHamoru women in the Marianas, sustainability practices, and health and indigenous healing practices within a humanities context, I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan Inc. stated in a press release.

Na’Homlo’ means healer. And in this portion of the Mo'na: Finding Our Way series, Tricia Atoigue Lizama, Ph.D., LCSW, and Ursula Herrera will discuss how CHamoru traditional healing and åmot, or medicine, have been transmitted over generations.

The virtual session will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 24.

This session explores the cultural practice of indigenous healing and how the practice has transcended time. Åmot CHamoru will be introduced and shared with 50 individuals after the webinar. Medicines such as lodigao cha, ilangilang infused coconut oil, and seeds to grow medicine at home will be explained and available for use. Free Åmot kits will be given to 50 audience members after the webinar. Audiences may attend the webinar on the IHFG Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/haganguahan/.

The series is a production of I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan Inc.

This project is made possible through a grant from Humanities Guåhan, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act, known as the CARES Act, as well as funding from the Guam Economic Development Authority. In addition to presenting the webinar series, IHFG dedicated a portion of grant funds to offer a laptop and MiFi lending service to support women’s participation in the webinar series.