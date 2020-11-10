I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan launches webinar series on women's roles

Understanding and learning from traditional and historical roles of women is the focus of a 10-part series hosted by I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan.

The series, titled Mo'na: Finding Our Way, will examine, analyze and interpret historical roles of CHamoru women in the Marianas, sustainability practices, and health and indigenous healing practices in a humanities context, the press release states.

The webinar series will feature presentations led by CHamoru women scholars, activists, experts and cultural practitioners and will also include facilitated discussion and other interactive components, the press release states.

The project is made possible through a grant from Humanities Guåhan, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act. IHFG received the grant award on Aug. 14.

The first event in the 10-part series is entitled “Finding Our Place in History” with Laura Souder, PhD and Elyssa Santos, MA and takes place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. CHST.

Audiences may attend the webinar on the IHFG Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/haganguahan/.

Grant includes laptops

In addition to presenting the webinar series, IHFG has dedicated a portion of grant funds to offer laptop and MiFi lending service for women to participate. A limited number of laptops and MiFi devices will be made available to women in need of these resources.

Applications may be filled out and submitted at http://bit.ly/haganguahan. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information about the webinar series, the lending program, or other IHFG projects, please email haganguahan@gmail.com.