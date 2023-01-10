I Hale'ta scholarship funds STEM dreams

Before the pandemic, Kat Perez was a University of Guam biology major, but with the move from traditional learning to at-home learning she found that agriculture was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. And a scholarship award from the I Hale’ta STEM scholar program put her a step closer. It’s part of an opportunity that is once again available to students.

Perez, an agriculture and life science major, had been a previous scholarship awardee and participates in the Hale’ta program to this day. As a senior at the university, she is very grateful for the support, opportunities, and doors that the program has opened for her.

“The support, not just as a STEM major, but as a native woman in science and the focus on community and working together and sharing our experiences so we can learn and navigate our careers and goals with each other, with the same like-minded people. This program really allows us to do that, and it’s not just with our own island, it’s with other islands in the Pacific,” Perez told The Guam Daily Post.

Science and the environment has always been part of Perez’s life, growing up on a ranch. The program has allowed her to get back to her roots.

“I initially grew up all around plants and farming and the ranch, the ranch life, you know. … I was doing school online and I was trying to pick up more hobbies while at home. So going back to my roots with planting, I started doing that and I figured out that this is what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. So I took a couple add classes and they were completely different from the biology classes I was taking, just from my interest and how motivated I was to really learn more,” Perez said.

Not only has the program helped Perez pay for her tuition, it has helped her reach other personal goals, like her more recent venture in beekeeping.

“I started out with a hive and learning with that hive, but I wanted to expand my knowledge and really know more in-depth of what I was doing and how I could improve so that when I get more boxes I have that confidence to upkeep the hive. They are actually going to be funding one of my certificates. … There’s a certification course in the university and there are three levels and they’re helping fund that for me,” Perez said.

Perez offered some kind words of inspiration for other students interested in applying to the program, as the application deadline is at the end of the month.

“My advice is to be brave in what you believe in and follow it with all your heart. And just know that you’ll always have support, it’s out there,” Perez said.

The I Hale’ta STEM Scholar Program is a product of the Islands of Opportunity Alliance, a network of 11 campuses across Oceania including Palau, Micronesia, Hawaii, Northern Mariana Islands, Samoa, and the Marshall Islands.

Program Coordinator Kristina Sayama truly believes that I Hale’ta’s mission is to support the island’s students in any way that they can.

“Whether it be through tutoring, helping them learn research methodology opportunities, or mentoring, … each member of the Islands of Opportunity Alliance was asked to create a name that would be reflective of their community or institution and so I Hale’ta, in translation, means 'our roots.' So we are talking about our students and their foundational experiences and how they can go from there and branch out,” Sayama said.

Many of the students who apply to the program are able to participate in different avenues of research specific to what they are interested in.

“Some of our students have looked at perceptions of traditional healing with different age groups. … Because we have a good relationship with Chaminade (University), majority of our students in the program have gone through data boot camps, so coding, and so the next generation of them were working with data sets from Hawaii. Our student was also able to look up births and she was able to come back and take that knowledge and say, ‘This is what I’ve learned with that and this is how I am going to apply it and localize it here,’” Sayama said.

In order to be awarded by the program there are three requirements: students must be enrolled full time at the University of Guam, must be an underrepresented minority, and must major in a STEM discipline.

So long as students meet the three requirements, they are capable of receiving $250 to $1,000 per semester, depending on involvement as either a member, tutor, mentor, or researcher.

The application deadline for the I Hale’ta STEM Scholar Program's Fanuchånan 2023 semester is 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Priority will be given to completed applications submitted by Jan. 26.