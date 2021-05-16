A man who was caught speeding along route 1 Marine Corps Drive on Thursday morning was placed under arrest after police found drugs.

James Sagun Aquino, 44, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court documents, the suspect told police “I was running late for work, I’m sorry,” after being pulled over.

Authorities learned he has six outstanding traffic warrants.

The suspect allegedly said to officers, “Sir I have an ice pipe in my pocket.”

Officers found the pipe, which the suspect admitted to using earlier that morning, documents state.

The item tested positive for methamphetamines, documents state.