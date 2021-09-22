Margielyn Sabangan, 32, took a little longer to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of what she saw on TV or on social media about possible side effects that health experts, she found out later, had disputed.

But she said it's much harder to convince her 61-year-old father to get vaccinated, despite prodding from Sabangan and her brother.

With ongoing surges in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated, Sabangan said she is worried about her elderly father and her two children who are too young to be vaccinated.

"I have been asking my dad to get vaccinated but it's hard to convince him because of what he's been watching on TV or hearing about, that it's going to make him sick, which I said aren't even true. He said he doesn't even go out to meet other people so he said he should be OK," Sabangan told The Guam Daily Post, shortly after she received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Sabangan's father is among the estimated 19,755 vaccine-eligible individuals, or those at least 12 years old, who have yet to be fully vaccinated as of Sept. 20.

The government mandated full vaccination among most GovGuam employees, as well as those working in restaurants, bars and other specific types of businesses.

Some 85.51%, or 116,538 of the estimated 136,293 vaccine-eligible individuals on Guam, have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, the Joint Information Center said. This is among the highest full vaccination rate in the nation. Additional people have received their first doses.

However, a recent New York Times survey of states and territories shows that Guam has the highest COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people in the nation, and the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Keeping the job

Sabangan said she's more confident that, this time around, her father will listen to her and finally will get vaccinated.

That's because now she has been fully vaccinated, she said, and this should show her father that she's serious about the whole household's health and safety.

Sabangan said she also will tell her father to think about his grandchildren, who can't be vaccinated. Her father has been helping to look after her children when she's working.

"He told me, if he should get it, he wants Johnson & Johnson so he doesn't have to come back," Sabangan said.

Sabangan said she needs to keep her restaurant job to feed the family and pay the bills, so she made sure to be fully vaccinated before the Sept. 27 vaccine mandate deadline for employees of restaurants and other covered businesses.

Mother encouraged teen to get vaccine

Tulpe Benjamin, 14, said that were it not for her mother's encouragement, she wouldn't have gotten the vaccine.

Prior to the opening of the school year 2021-2022, Benjamin opted for online learning, so the family feels she's more protected at home. But the surges in the number of cases among younger people started to worry her mother, Louise Benjamin, 46.

"I wanted her to be vaccinated and good thing she listened," the mother said after her daughter received her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. "I think we as parents should be there to remind our kids why vaccination is important."

Dee Masang, who works in the airline industry, got a little more creative to try to encourage her best friend, who didn't want to get vaccinated, to realize its importance.

"I took her out, went for lunch, had some shopping, made sure our day was spontaneous and then I drove to UOG and parked. She asked, 'What are we doing here?' I said 'well, we both are frequent flyers so I need the shot so I can travel, so if you want to continue to travel, follow me,' and she came with me," Masang said.

She assured her friend that everything would be all right.

"I told her: 'imagine me, I have diabetes, hypertension, (high cholesterol), not in good shape, but am brave to do it,' so she ended up taking it and the second shot. We ended up traveling," Masang said.

After three months without incident, she told her friend that it also may be time for her children to get vaccinated as well. And they all did, Masang said.

"I said 'if you didn't know, you would have problematic traveling, entering (restaurants)'. I'm glad I did it and was able to have her and her family get it," Masang said.

Charlene Topasna encouraged her sister-in-law, who was strongly against vaccination.

"She was scared, afraid, but she did it all," Topasna said. The sister-in-law felt the short-term side effects "but that didn't bother (her) at all," Topasna said.